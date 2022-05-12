"We've worked all season for this" - Shaymen midfielder Gilmour happy to be playing his part in promotion push

The attacking midfielder's first season at The Shay has had its ups and downs, from being a regular starter over the first three months to losing his place in the side due to injury and competition from loanee Elliot Newby and then Jamie Allen.

But Gilmour is in form and playing with confidence as The Shaymen prepare for their tilt at the play-offs.

"I had a bit of a tough time when I wasn't in the squad," Gilmour said, "but the manager told me to keep being patient and thankfully he gave me my chance.

Harvey Gilmour. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We've done very well, I thought we were unlucky not to take the three points on Saturday, but we've got a big game on Sunday and we'll go there all guns blazing."

Gilmour rates his season as a six out of ten.

"I honestly didn't think I'd play this amount of games, especially not really playing last year, I think I played two games last year," he said.

"So to play 35 plus this year, I'd have snatched your hand off for that.

"Personally, I've got assists but not goals so that's the biggest thing for me.

"I've had more than enough chances to score one, two, maybe five."

Gilmour was one of Town's best players in their 1-1 draw at Aldershot last Saturday, and looks to have found form at just the right time.

"It's a great feeling," he said when asked how pleased he was to be in the side as the play-offs were approaching. "And I've got quite lucky because Jamie Allen was flying before he got injured, so there was a spare spot and I had to wait my time a bit more than I thought I would.

"But the games come thick and fast and I'm just glad I'm playing."

Town slipped from third to fourth with that draw against Aldershot, and now need Solihull to drop points against Boreham Wood and to then better their result at Stockport if they are to regain third place.

But Gilmour played down the importance of whether Town finish third or fourth.

"No, it's not a big deal. The gaffer went over it this week and told us not to be negative," he said.

"If someone had said we'd have 84 points at the start of the season, we'd have happily taken it.

"But the standards have just been so good this year with Stockport, Wrexham and Solihull.

"We've got to try and get a result at Stockport and hopefully Solihull drop points. That's all we're thinking about."

On Town's chances in the play-offs, regardless of where they finish in the league, Gilmour said: "I'd back us, I'd back us against anyone in this league.

"I think the big-hitters like Wrexham and Stockport, we're more than comfortable in giving them a game.

"We've been unlucky in both games against Wrexham but other than than, we've dominated teams, especially at home, and if we finish third or fourth, we get a home tie and that will be to our advantage."

Gilmour says the Town squad have "massive belief" that they can go all the way in the promotion race.

"The gaffer touched on it this week, and the lads are all behind him," he said.

"We've worked all season for this, and we know we've got two or three massive, big games.

"Fingers crossed we do well."

Gilmour says it would be a "huge" achievement should The Shaymen earn promotion.

"Especially with people's budgets. We know we're not the top end team in this league but the lads and the staff have been fantastic all season, so to go up and get promoted would be the icing on the cake," he said.

And how about a long-awaited Gilmour goal to seal promotion?

"To be fair, the lads have said it! If I don't score in the season, I'll score in the play-off final!" he said.