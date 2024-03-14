"We've got a team that gives it's all every single week and never gives up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shaymen skipper was part of the Billy Heath side that went up from the National League North after finishing in the play-offs in 2017.

He was also first-choice keeper for top seven finishes under Pete Wild in 2020 and 2022, with Town falling at the first hurdle both times, as well as failed play-off bids under Wild and his Chris Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously the year under Pete (Wild) we were excellent the whole year and we were in the play-offs for a long time," he said.

Sam Johnson

"It was always expected of us, we dropped off towards the end.

"This one seems to be a little bit different, there doesn't seem to be as much pressure on us I don't think because we've not really been in the play-offs, it seems like we've been eighth or ninth for months.

"We've hopefully been slowly building momentum at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd say we're going under the radar, there doesn't seem to be a lot of chat about us really, I think there seems to be a lot of chat about other teams and we're not getting a look in, which is fine, we'll just go about or work nicely."

And he is optimistic that he can add this season to his list of play-off finishes with Halifax.

"We're just concentrating on ourselves, if we start worrying about how other results are going we'll probably take our eye off the ball," he said.

"There's ten games left, there's going to be a few ups and downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We go into every game thinking we can win it but if we don't heopfully we can bounce back.

"Obviously we've got to keep this form up, I think home form's going to be important, I think we've won our last three at home.

"We've got some tough games coming up like Oldham and Chesterfield, but we're looking forward to it."

When asked what Town are going to need to show over the next few weeks in the race for promotion, Johnson said: "Just a bit of bottle. What I'd say about this team is we never give up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got quite a young team, bar a couple of us, but I think in the last few weeks we've really shown some good character and a lot of bottle.

"Tough teams like Woking, Maidenhead and Boreham Wood have thrown a lot at us and we've stood up and been counted.

"If we can continue that we'll at least give it our all to get into those play-offs and I think we've got the quality to get there."

Johnson believes Halifax are in the best place they've been as a team all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a little spell after Christmas where we hadn't won in five or six games and we were probably at our lowest point after the two home games against Solihull and Aldershot," he said.

"We had a little tweak in formation, it didn't go to plan but I think it's fair play to the gaffer because he stayed really positive during that time and saw some really good bits in those two games when probably a lot of people didn't.

"He stuck to his guns, we had a lot of meetings around that time just to show us all the good things we were doing and we've stuck with it.

"We've been in a great run of form and we've got a great opportunity now to really go for it these last ten games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town's fine run of form, which has seen them win five of their last six matches, is even more impressive as it has come after the departure of top-scorer Milli Alli.

"Milli's a very good player, he was a big loss at the time but there's been a few lads who have stepped up," Johnson said.

"Summers, since he's come back from his injury has been excellent the last eight, nine, ten games, I thought Cookie was very good before he got injured, Max Wright and Andrew have been very good the last five or six games.

"We've stayed very consistent at the back, Stotty (Jamie Stott) has been excellent all season, Seens (Adam Senior) has come back in after Keano's injury and done well, so yeah, all good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Johnson feels there is still more to come from the Town squad.

"Loads I think," he said. "We've got some young players who have been excellent and have got a lot more to give.

"I can see the same characteristics in them as players who've been here for a couple of years and then moved on.

"Kane (Thomson-Sommers), Flo (Hoti), Andrew's (Oluwabori) obviously got a lot of ability to kick on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson added: "I think we've got a team that's really hungry, I'd like to think you can see that from the outside.

"We've got a team that gives it's all every single week and never gives up.

"We're all hungry to achieve something, there's not a lot of lads that have played in the Football League I don't think.

"We've worked hard all season and we're not going to give it up now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I'm standing at the front I've got ten lads behind me who are all aiming for the same goal, which is what you want."

Johnson's shot-stopping has again earned Town some valuable points throughout the season.

"I feel like I'm probably having one of my best seasons," he said, "I feel like I'm contributing and that I've helped us gain a lot of points over the season.

"I've probably not kept as many clean sheets as I'd have liked but that's how it goes sometimes.

"But I think I'm playing as well as I've ever played."

What does Johnson put that down to?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just hard work," he said. "I've worked hard through the season.

"I'm still loving being here and earning points for the team and I'm just excited about what's to come.