Weymouth 0-2 FC Halifax Town: "It was a really professional performance," says Wild after Weymouth win

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Second-half goals from Tom Bradbury and Zak Dearnley helped The Shaymen to a fairly comfortable win in the end, after a turgid first-half contest.

"I'm really pleased, I thought it was a really professional performance," Wild said.

"It was really hard first-half against that wind, when you're trying to head it and it's not going anywhere, when you're trying to play balls down channels, and if you don't get good connections it stays in play.

"It was just a really tough one first-half so I thought they were excellent doing that first-half, then second-half I thought we came out and we got a grip of the football and we started playing a lot better.

"I thought we got out of it what we deserved."

Wild added: "Second-half it was an opportunity to learn what we'd had to do first-half, that if we did play long onto the centre-halves, to pick up second balls, and let's play in the wide areas a bit more.

"We get a goal from a set-piece and I thought it really steadied us, and I thought we looked in control from there on in.

"Don't get me wrong, they've had a real go at us and we've had to defend our box well at times, but Sam's not had to pull off a good save in the whole 90 minutes so we're happy with that.

"And as the game's gone on, what we're really good at is seeing games out. How many games this season have we seen out late."

Dearnley produced a fine close range finish to deal the win having come off the bench for his competitive debut.

"That's why I brought him here, because he's a proper finisher, a proper gosalscorer," Wild said.

"He should have scored two minutes later as well, so that's not bad for an introduction.

"That's the quality he's got though. That's why I brought him here, to score goals.

"I thought the lads around him did a lot of graft to get him into that opportunity, you look at Jamie Thomas' pass for the goal, the link play.

"We'd talked about that, about people running off their back five, he did that. Great pass, great goal."

It is now back-to-back wins for Town as well as back-to-back clean sheets.

"That's what it needs to be this time of year, is churn out results," Wild said.

"It's a ground where not a lot of the big teams have done well so we're dead pleased."