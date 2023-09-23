Chris Millington

The Shaymen became the first team to take a point away from The Bees, ending their 1-- per cent home record with a hard fought draw, but they could have taken all three had Jamie Stott not missed a first-half penalty.

"It was one of those really entertaining 0-0 draws that we're so accustomed to at Halifax Town," Millington told the Courier.

"I think most neutrals would have found that quite a thrilling end-to-end game.

"The keepers have both been fantastic.

"I think a fairer result would probably have been 2-2 or 3-3 really because they've put some dangerous balls into our box, Sam Johnson's made one or two fantastic saves.

"We've dealt with a large number of crosses and a striker who is possibly the best in the league in Nicke Kabamba.

"Our front lads have created opportunities, in the first-half we've had a penalty saved, we've had Jack Evans running through one v one and hauled down, which for me was a straight red and the ref's got that wrong.

"They should have been down to ten men, they did have two men retreating but we had two men attacking, so if the lad doesn't bring Jack Evans down then the other player's got to slide across to deal with Jack and Jack slides the ball to Jamie Cooke, who's free.

"So it's a straight red.

"But then Laurie Walker's made some fantastic saves in the second-half, in particular the double save from Ryan Galvin. Ryan's done everything right, he's just been thwarted by some fantastic goalkeeping.

"They had more territory, more possession, they put more balls in our box, but in terms of clear-cut chances, it was us."

On the missed penalty, Millington defended the choice of centre-back Stott as the taker.

"Jamie's not missed a penalty for us and he's taken a penalty in every penalty shoot-out we've had," Millington said.

"His penalties have been absolutely outstanding, he's one of the best penalty takers at the club.

"His record on penalties for Halifax Town is better than anyone else who was on the pitch today, so he was absolutely the right person to take it and we would have no hesitation in giving him the responsibility again."

The Town boss felt the performance was the latest in a series of positive displays away from home this season.

"It's disappointing we've not won the game but we've got to put it in perspective and say we're the first team to come away from The Hive this season with anything. They've won every single home game this season, and the fist time they've dropped points is against Halifax Town," Millington said.

"That should be a bit of perspective for anyone who thinks we've not achieved something.

"The fact we are disappointed we've not taken all three points is a measure of the performance and of how well we've done today.

"But the run of away games we've had this season - Barnet, who've won every home game so far, Chesterfield, who score goals for fun and are top of the league, Solihull, where we had two really good chances late on to win it but came away with a point, we've gone to difficult places like Boreham Wood, Rochdale and Oldham and won two of those three.

"So we've got to be pleased with our away form so far this season because each away performance has been credible at least and shows we can compete with some very good teams and difficult opponents."

Millington had to field a patched-up side, being without the suspended Adam Senior and injured trio Luke Summerfield, Rob Harker and Aaron Cosgrave.

"We're very familiar with adversity over the last 12 months or so," Millington said.

"We've had a fair share of it over the last couple of days after maybe a case of pride comes before a fall because I was proudly stating how well we were doing in the physio department after the Chesterfield game and then we come away with a couple of dead legs, an injury in training and suddenly we look a bit depleted again.

