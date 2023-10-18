Town striker Justin Iwobi says he'll be ready for his chance, whenever it comes.

The 18-year-old joined Halifax from Stoke City's academy last month and has been an unused substitute without coming on for his debut.

Manager Chris Millington said after Iwobi's arrival that the plan was for the forward to head out on loan to gain first-team experience, but some fans have called for the youngster to be given a chance at The Shay with the side struggling for a regular goalscorer.

"I feel like any minutes the manager wants me to play, then I'm fully ready," Iwobi told the Courier.

Justin Iwobi

"If I have to go out on loan, I'm happy to do that as well, just to develop more.

"I just want to develop as a striker, but whatever comes, I'm ready for it.

"I'm waiting for whenever I get that chance, waiting patiently, but when I get it I hope to take every chance that comes to me."

Iwobi feels he has already developed as a player since joining Halifax and can feel the benefits of being in a first-team environment.

"I feel I've made good connections with people and it's helped me develop more into a proper striker," he said.

"I feel like I'm getting good information from the coaches on where to be, how to improve and that will help me to do what I want to do, which is score more goals.

"Hopefully that's what I can do for Halifax."

Iwobi, who is from Manchester, joined Stoke from Bury as a youngster.

"My nan used to take me to grassroots football, probably when I was aged about six, and I loved it," he reflected.

"Just the joy of football, I loved every moment.

"I had a few clubs asking about me, I went to Stoke on trial, they liked me and I signed there.

"I was there for about four to five years, did a two-year scholarship.

"I had quite a big injury so I didn't get as much time to play (as other players).

"I had a big tear in my meniscus which kept me sidelined for about a year-and-a-half.

"It took me a long time to recover but my joy for the game never stopped."

Iwobi feels he has come back stronger mentally as well as physically from his knee injury.

"I feel like it's helped me mentally, and physically I feel like I'm stronger and quicker," he said.

The forward wasn't offered a professional contract at Stoke.

"I was happy when I learned Halifax were interested because it's coming into a first-team environment, they have loads of good players here with great careers," he said.

"I knew I could learn here and it would help me to develop me.

"I've found it great so far, I feel like I'm developing as a striker.

"Obviously academy football is different to first-team football, so it's helping me to be a real striker and develop into what I need to be."

Assessing his strengths as a player, Iwobi said: "I feel I've got a really good shot, I've got speed and I'm really strong.

"I feel like I can maybe work on my weaker foot finishing, but that will come in time."

Iwobi said it was an "amazing" moment when he signed his first professional contract with Town.

"I've always hoped to be a professional footballer from when I was young, and when you sign that pro deal, you feel like you've achieved something," he said.

"It's something I can look back on and say 'year, I did it'. I think it's a great thing to sign for a club like this."

Something else Iwobi should be able to look back on soon is his Halifax debut, whenever it comes.

"It'll be an amazing moment for me and my family because a lot of time and effort has been put into it," he said.