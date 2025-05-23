Halifax lost 2-0 at Barnet in Chris Millington's first match in charge of the clubHalifax lost 2-0 at Barnet in Chris Millington's first match in charge of the club
Where are they now: Chris Millington's starting 11 for his first game as Halifax manager at Barnet back in August 2022

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd May 2025, 07:00 BST
Chris Millington took over as Halifax manager in the summer of 2022 and has guided the club to two play-off finishes and an FA Trophy final success since then.

Millington stepped up to become Town boss soon after the 2021-22 season ended, replacing Pete Wild when he left to join Barrow.

After a tough start in his first season, The Shaymen eventually managed an 11th placed finish and went on to win the FA Trophy for the second time in their history by beating gateshead 1-0 at Wembley.

Millington then guided Halifax to a play-off finish in his second season before losing 4-2 to Solihull Moors.

Another top seven finish was secured this season, but Town crashed out at the first hurdle again, losing 4-0 at Oldham Athletic.

We take a look back at his first team selection as Shaymen boss, in a 2-0 defeat at Barnet on August 6, 2022 and see where those players are now.

A club legend and Halifax captain, Johnson remains at the club, coming back from a rare spell out injured for Town's play-off defeat at Oldham earlier this month. Is out of contract this summer though.

1. Sam Johnson

A club legend and Halifax captain, Johnson remains at the club, coming back from a rare spell out injured for Town's play-off defeat at Oldham earlier this month. Is out of contract this summer though. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Made his Town debut in the game at Barnet and went on to become a first-team regular over two seasons, before moving to Altrincham last summer, making 41 league appearances.

2. Tylor Golden

Made his Town debut in the game at Barnet and went on to become a first-team regular over two seasons, before moving to Altrincham last summer, making 41 league appearances. Photo: Dan Haswell

Captained his home town club to victory at Wembley in May 2023 before moving to Doncaster Rovers, where he made 29 appearances this season and helped them achieve promotion from League Two.

3. Jack Senior

Captained his home town club to victory at Wembley in May 2023 before moving to Doncaster Rovers, where he made 29 appearances this season and helped them achieve promotion from League Two. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Had a nightmare start to his Town career in Millington's first game as he got sent-off, but went on to become a key player for The Shaymen, earning a move to Morecambe in League Two, but was unable to prevent them being relegated at the end of the season.

4. Jamie Stott

Had a nightmare start to his Town career in Millington's first game as he got sent-off, but went on to become a key player for The Shaymen, earning a move to Morecambe in League Two, but was unable to prevent them being relegated at the end of the season. Photo: Marcus Branston

