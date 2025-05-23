Where are they now: Chris Millington's starting 11 for his first game as Halifax manager at Barnet back in August 2022

Millington stepped up to become Town boss soon after the 2021-22 season ended, replacing Pete Wild when he left to join Barrow.

After a tough start in his first season, The Shaymen eventually managed an 11th placed finish and went on to win the FA Trophy for the second time in their history by beating gateshead 1-0 at Wembley.

Millington then guided Halifax to a play-off finish in his second season before losing 4-2 to Solihull Moors.

Another top seven finish was secured this season, but Town crashed out at the first hurdle again, losing 4-0 at Oldham Athletic.

We take a look back at his first team selection as Shaymen boss, in a 2-0 defeat at Barnet on August 6, 2022 and see where those players are now.

1 . Sam Johnson A club legend and Halifax captain, Johnson remains at the club, coming back from a rare spell out injured for Town's play-off defeat at Oldham earlier this month. Is out of contract this summer though. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town Photo Sales

2 . Tylor Golden Made his Town debut in the game at Barnet and went on to become a first-team regular over two seasons, before moving to Altrincham last summer, making 41 league appearances. Photo: Dan Haswell Photo Sales

3 . Jack Senior Captained his home town club to victory at Wembley in May 2023 before moving to Doncaster Rovers, where he made 29 appearances this season and helped them achieve promotion from League Two. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON Photo Sales