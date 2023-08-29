Where FC Halifax Town are tipped to finish National League season after latest draw and predictions for Gateshead, Chesterfield, York City, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery
FC Halifax Town’s season has got off to a mixed start.
Three days in their opening six matches leaves The Shaymen just outside the early play-off places.
And SkyBet believes that form will continue throughout the season, with a lowly position the most likely outcome.
Here are where Town – and every other National League side – are expected to finish. Predictions are based on the odds for each club to win the league.
Let us know what you think of The Shaymen’s chances this season via our social media channels.
1 / 6