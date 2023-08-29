News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town have had a mixed start to the season.FC Halifax Town have had a mixed start to the season.
Where FC Halifax Town are tipped to finish National League season after latest draw and predictions for Gateshead, Chesterfield, York City, Rochdale, Woking and Barnet - picture gallery

FC Halifax Town’s season has got off to a mixed start.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST

Three days in their opening six matches leaves The Shaymen just outside the early play-off places.

And SkyBet believes that form will continue throughout the season, with a lowly position the most likely outcome.

Here are where Town – and every other National League side – are expected to finish. Predictions are based on the odds for each club to win the league.

1. Chesterfield

2. Barnet

3. Gateshead

4. Woking

