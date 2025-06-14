Who is new FC Halifax Town manager Adam Lakeland? An in-depth look at The Shaymen's new boss

We take an in-depth look at the new FC Halifax Town manager Adam Lakeland, who has been appointed as Chris Millington’s successor.

Lakeland, who achieved his UEFA A Licence aged 26, began his coaching career with Blackburn Rovers Women in November 2006, staying undtil April 2011.

He combined this role with a position as head of men' football at Runshaw College, near Preston, from October 2010 to May 2017.

His next role in football was as first-team coach at Curzon Ashton, from June 2013 to July 2015 where, in his first full season, they won the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, and the following season, they achieved promotion via the playoffs from the Evo-Stik Premier Division into the National League North.

From July 2015 to June 2016, Lakeland, who is from Clitheroe, returned to Blackburn to work as their under 15's academy coach.

He was appointed as Northwich Victoria manager in January 2016, guiding them to a play-off final and cup final before resigning in December 2016.

There was then a four year spell in charge of Farsley Celtic, from May 2017, achieving a play-off finish in his first season, as well as winning the West Riding County Cup.

In his second season, the club won the Evo-Stik Premier Division, and reached the League Cup final, before finishing 11th in the National League North.

After that, Lakeland took over at Curzon Ashton in November 2021, until September 23, where he worked with one of the lowest budgets in the division, and missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

Lakeland took over at Kings Lynn in September 2023, saving the club from relegation before going on to guide them into the play-offs, only for them to fall at the first hurdle, at Chorley.

The 40-year-old was then sacked, by email, reportedly in response to comments he made in an interview about his playing budget being cut.

The decision which provoked an angry response from many fans of the club.

In 2006, Lakeland also founded Pro Sport Coaching Ltd, who work with schools and nurseries throughout Lancashire to raise swimming attainment and activity levels among children.