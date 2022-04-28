"Who says Yeovil have nothing to play for?" - FC Halifax Town v Yeovil Town: Opposition Focus

How have Yeovil been doing of late?

Well, it has been a bit of a mixed bag over the past few weeks, with the change in manager disrupting the flow. However, it is just one defeat in seven for Yeovil and they put in a wonderful performance on Saturday to deservedly beat league leaders Stockport. It has been an up and down season, with an unbeaten run of 11 and then a 12-match sequence where the Glovers failed to win. It is easy to see why they sit in 12th position in the league.

How did the departure of Darren Sarll impact the club?

Josh Neufville. Photo: Getty Images

It was definitely a shock, and to lose him to a rival club in a similar league position was disappointing. However, with the uncertainty surrounding the club, you can see why he wanted certainty for his family ahead of next season. He will always have a special place here in Yeovil's hearts. He brought the club good times after a tough spell following relegation from the football league. However, the fact that Charlie Lee (Darren's assistant and he played for the club in the two seasons before) took over meant that the fans had a favourite to get behind, and there will no doubt be chants of Charlie Lee's Green and White Army in that away end at the weekend.

Who is in temporary charge now and how has he been doing?

As mentioned, Charlie Lee had just seven matches as Darren Sarll's assistant before being thrown into the deep end as the interim manager. He has secured three draws away from home, one win and one loss at Huish Park. As a player, he was tenacious, and his team is the same. Some players would have been his team mates just under 12 months ago, but the respect they have for him is abundantly clear.

Does he have a chance of getting the job permanently?

I think so. He is definitely in the discussion, and he deserves credit for taking this tough job by the scruff of the neck. There have been many applications for the job, but Charlie Lee must be in the conversation - whether that be for the manager's job or as assistant. I am impressed with what I have seen so far.

How has the team's style changed under him?

Nothing big has changed tactically or in terms of style. We are a young side which is much more comfortable hitting teams on the counter, but I do see a little more attacking intent from Lee's side. That is probably caveated by the fact that on paper there is nothing to play for, but overall the 4-3-3 has been working well (rather than 4-4-2 at points) and we have not yet just 'gone for the point'.

The mood and morale in the squad must be sky high after beating Stockport?

Oh, absolutely. I said on commentary 'who says Yeovil have nothing to play for?' Sarll instilled into his players that they should enjoy winning and I like that the players enjoy celebrating with the fans. Defensively, Yeovil were superb and took their chances when they came. It carries on a run of form against the 'top sides' which has been very impressive this season.

Who will be your dangermen on Saturday and why?

Josh Neufville and Tom Knowles on the wings caused Stockport all sorts of problems on Saturday and took their goals brilliantly. Neufville is on loan from Luton Town and will no doubt play at a higher-level next season. We have been lucky to have him playing for us - and Charlie Wakefield should also hopefully return. Yeovil's width and pace is their strength.

Yeovil won't be promoted or relegated, so what is their motivation for the rest of the season?

I think they are motivated by playing for Charlie Lee, who could perhaps be auditioning for the job. We also have a huge number of players out of contract, so they are playing for their futures. If this close-knit group can stay together, they will want to finish strong ahead of next season. For many of them, it is their first full professional season, and they will have learnt a lot from this.

Injuries/suspensions?

Wakefield missed out on Saturday due to illness, but Lee is hopeful he will be back. Matt Worthington is serving his suspension from a second red card of the season. This will be his fourth and final game missing. Josh Staunton has a hernia and we are unlikely to see him for the rest of the season.

Likely line up and formation?