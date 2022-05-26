Wild leaves Halifax after three years in charge

Pete Wild has left FC Halifax Town after three years in charge of The Shaymen

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 8:36 pm

Wild established Town as promotion contenders with two top-seven finishes as well as implementing an exciting style of play and helping to reconnect the team with the supporters.

He became one of the hottest managerial properties outside of the Football League, and was linked to several clubs during his tenure at The Shay, including Grimsby, Hartlepool and Chesterfield.

Wild leaves Halifax having amassed more points this season than the new club ever had in the fifth tier.

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

It promises to be a summer of upheaval at The Shay with several players also out of contract and having attracted interest from elsewhere after what was a successful campaign for the club, despite their play-off defeat.

