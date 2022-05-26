Wild's open letter to Shaymen fans after his departure

It says:

It is with a heavy heart that I have left the club today. This has been a massively tough decision for me and my family, but in the words of my mother, this is a family club!

Myself, Lauren and Oliver have been overwhelmed by the love you have shown us over the three years we have been with you, we appreciate every nice word you have ever said to us.

In any role in life, you have to leave a job in a better place than you found it and I can safely say I feel this is the case. There is a famous quote out there that says 'plant trees you may never see grow', I truly hope this is the case.

Firstly, I would like to thank every player that has ever represented the club under my leadership. Each one of you has helped transformed this club into the giant underdog it is today. You have all played your part in this club's rise, and I thank you all for your help in getting this club back to a brighter place.

To all the staff at the club, the drive that every member of the staff has, to make this club function and overperform every day is something special.#

A lot of you do not get the credit you deserve, so publicly I'd like to thank you as you make this club what it is, on a daily basis. A special mention must go to Chris, the man behind the scenes who has always been there to support me and ensure we/I remain on track!

Next, I would like to thank the chairman, firstly for giving this young kid a chance when literally no-one else would. You have let me make my own decisions, learn from my mistakes, and more importantly, supported me in every decision I have made. Even through Covid, and especially this year, you went above and beyond to ensure I and the team had everything we needed to achieve the dream of returning to the league. You have backed this club fully and have seen this club back to its highest ever position under your leadership and should be applauded for doing so.

Lastly, to you the fans, I would like to think over the three years we have developed a relationship that means that everything we do, we do as one. We have shared the highs and the lows, but fortunately for me we have had more highs than lows. I have loved waving my fists at the South Stand and applauding the East Stand as we leave the pitch. I've enjoyed every conversation I've had and the words of encouragement you have given me. I wish you all the best in the future, not just in a football sense but in life.

So why now, I am ambitious, I am driven, and I want to make the best of what can be a short career and I feel this is the right time to pass the baton onto the next man and strike while the iron is hot. This decision has nothing to do with the club's ambition as they have tried everything in their power to keep me in the building. This club is on the up and if you remember nothing for this statement, remember this, your club is in a great place to move forward and I was proud to be a part of that!

Thank you all, up The Shaymen

Cheers