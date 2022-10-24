Will FC Halifax Town feature in the second series of Welcome to Wrexham documentary?
FC Halifax Town could make the final cut of hit documentary series Welcome To Wrexham, with filming set to take place at The Racecourse Ground during The Shaymen’s match there tomorrow night (Tuesday).
Welcome to Wrexham follows the National League side after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club.
The first series of the show followed their takeover in September 2020 and their first 18 months in charge as the club vied for promotion to League Two.
It consisted of 18 episodes, with the final one airing on October 12 this year.
A week after the finale of the first series, Reynolds and McElhenney confirmed on social media that there would be a second series, which is being filmed now.
"We can also confirm there will a season two of Welcome to Wrexham for our millions of new fans," Reynolds said in a video on Twitter.
The first series of Welcome to Wrexham, which is shown on FX, was recently nominated for 'Best Ongoing Documentary' by the Critics Choice Awards.