Will FC Halifax Town feature in the second series of Welcome to Wrexham documentary?

WREXHAM, WALES - MAY 28: Ryan Reynolds, Owner of Wrexham and Rob McElhenney, Actor and Co-Owner of Wrexham react prior to the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi Final match between Wrexham and Grimsby Town at Racecourse Ground on May 28, 2022 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Welcome to Wrexham follows the National League side after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club.

The first series of the show followed their takeover in September 2020 and their first 18 months in charge as the club vied for promotion to League Two.

It consisted of 18 episodes, with the final one airing on October 12 this year.

A week after the finale of the first series, Reynolds and McElhenney confirmed on social media that there would be a second series, which is being filmed now.

"We can also confirm there will a season two of Welcome to Wrexham for our millions of new fans," Reynolds said in a video on Twitter.