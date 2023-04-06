Will Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney be in Halifax on Friday?

The Hollywood actors have attended some Wrexham matches this season, with McElhenney, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, who stars in Gossip Girl, present for their league match at home to York City on March 25.

Reynolds was also at Wrexham’s home match against Sheffield United in the FA Cup in January, and both he and McElhenney at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground to meet King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in December last year.

Wrexham’s Easter double-header could be pivotal to their promotion hopes. They are three points clear at the top of the National League with one game in hand and visit Halifax on Friday before hosting title rivals Notts County on Easter Monday, so Reynolds and McElhenney would be there in person at a couple of vital matches in their club’s promotion bid if they were to be in attendance.

Co-Owners of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Reynolds was spotted watching an NHL game in the US on Friday, with both he and McElhenney both repeatedly posting about Wrexham on their social media platforms.