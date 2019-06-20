Win FREE FC Halifax Town season tickets in our fantastic Courier competition

Two lucky Courier readers can win FC Halifax Town season tickets in our fantastic competition in this week’s paper.

This season, the club is offering adult season tickets for just £199 - which works out at only £8.65 per game.

FC Halifax Town

But the Halifax Courier has teamed up with The Shaymen to offer two lucky readers the chance to win free season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign. All you have to do is fill in the form in this week’s paper with your details and the answer to the following question:

What is the name of FC Halifax Town’s manager?

Town chairman David Bosomworth has issued a rallying call to those considering buying a season ticket to show their support for Jamie Fullarton’s side.

“We’re really grateful to the fans that have already bought a season-ticket,” he said.

“But we need to see some traction. We don’t want people leaving buying their season tickets until the last week (the season ticket offer expires at the end of July).

“One because we won’t be able to cope but, two, we need an indicator of where we’re at with our income streams.

“We’re behind where we felt we would be. We thought we’d be at about 900 now, but we’re way off the pace.

“Between 60 and 70 per cent of our sales so far have never purchased a season-ticket with us before, which is a positive.

“Obviously we’ve got those people that usually buy and haven’t yet. We need people to buy now.

“We hope that the people who’ve not bought a season ticket before continue to buy for seasons to come.

“But we also want everybody who has had a season ticket before, including those who maybe didn’t get one last season, to buy into it too.”

When asked what his message would be to anyone considering buying a season ticket, the Town chairman said: “At £8.65 a game, you can afford to miss 13 games. If there’s any way to support your local football club, this is it.

“Does Halifax want a team in the National League?

“We feel we’ve moved heaven and earth to be able to put this initiative out there where we’re making football affordable.

“That’s what the fans asked for, and we’ve done it. And we’ve given them time to purchase over a four-month period.”

The deadline for receipt of entries is Friday, July 5. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply - see www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.

