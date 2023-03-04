Winger Wright returns to Harrogate from loan at Halifax after sustaining injury

Max Wright. Photo: Marcus Branston

Wright was taken off at half-time in Halifax’s 1-0 defeat at home to Maidenhead last Saturday with an injury, which kept him out of Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Wealdstone.

It has now been revealed that he has sustained a tear to the muscle at the top of his leg.

"Max has a grade 2B tear of hamstring, which is really unfortunate for the lad,” Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver explained to the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He is looking at around four to six weeks out, so he’s back with us now.

"It’s a shame for Max. He had enjoyed a decent run of games and made a good impact at Halifax. I’ve been watching coverage of their games and went to see him play in a match against Barnet.

“We sent him there so he could get minutes under his belt and he was getting that, building himself up and looking good.

“Naturally he’s frustrated. And he’s certainly had worse runs with injuries than most lads his age, but I’ve told Max that injuries are part and parcel of the game and he just has to keep his head up and keep working hard.”