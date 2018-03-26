Wins for Amateurs and Ovenden

Huddersfield Amateur FC were back into action after three weeks of inactivity and won a tough West Yorkshire League Cup quarter final tie on penalties after a goalless draw against a very good Horbury Town side.

The pair had met twice before in the league with Horbury victorious on both occasions so the home side knew they were up against it.

On a splendid Old Earth surface it was the visitors who got on the front foot from the start, although Lee Mcgraw in goals wasn’t threatened at any time.

The sides cancelled each other out in midfield and both defences were rock solid. The best chance of the match fell to Matt Jackson in the final minute as he fired over from 12 yards with just the keeper to beat.

Matt Parker lashed home the opening penalty then McGrath made a fine diving save.

Mike Hall, Tom Bedford, Chris Conroy and Jacob Driver all scored from the spot as the home side retained their lead.

Amateurs now play Robin Hood or Beeston St Anthony’s.

Amateurs have a must win league game at bottom side Pool on Saturday. The ‘Amas’ need a win to avoid being involved in a relegation scrap and three points would give them some breathing space in a highly competitive league.

The Reserves slumped to another defeat, by 3-1 at Horbury Reserves, and things don’t get any easier this weekend as they host Leeds City at Old Earth.

The thirds and fourths both lost 5-1, to Garforth and Rothwell respectively. The thirds have a blank Saturday but the fourths travel to play Tyersal Reserves.

Ovenden WR are closing in on the West Riding County Amateur League Division One title after narrowly seeing off the threat of one of their main rivals, Golcar Reserves, on Saturday.

Despite being without four regulars, they came out on top by 3-2 against the third-placed club at West Vale.

West Riding took a fifth minute lead with a John Booth header from an excellent Jamie Randall centre after Andy Bailey had put him clear on the right.

Two minutes later Booth added a second after he had been put clear by Andrew Butterworth and Steve Fullard.

West Riding were looking good, however a 20th minute mistake by Scott Eastwood allowed Gavin Armitage to find Alex Russell in the six yard box and he had no trouble in reducing the deficit.

Minutes later Golcar were on terms when Armitage was allowed time to fire home from 20 yards.

West Riding were now struggling to find momentum and chances went begging.

On 35 minutes Booth popped up again with his head for what turned out to be the winner with West Riding largely in control.