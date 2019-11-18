Woking 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw at Woking on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Although the return of Matty Brown bolstered our defence somewhat, I thought Michael Duckworth was our best player. He shored up our right channel with some good marking and tackling, while also getting forward to support Josh MacDonald on many occasions. He is playing consistently well at the moment.

Moment of the match - Well, it has to be Nathan Clarke’s sending off. While I am uncertain whether he actually touched the Woking player (who inevitably made a meal of it), it seemed to me that he slid in with his foot raised and studs showing. Nowadays of course you can get a red card for “reckless” tackles, and I guess that’s what did for Nathan. Just when his long-absent defensive partner returned as well.

Moan of the match - While we defended well, I don’t recall Woking’s goalie having to make a single save. Staunton and Maher steadied the midfield, but they need to push forward a lot more than today, much like they did earlier this season.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson. Matty Brown made a big difference to the team on Saturday but Johnson made a number of good saves to get my vote this week.

Moment of the match - Some may say the red card for Clarke was the turning point of the game but for me, Sam Johnson’s save from a great in swinging corner on half time earned the Shaymen a point. The Shaymen didn’t look like scoring all day so it was vitality important to stop Woking from taking the lead.

Moan of the match - The referee was far to quick to pull out the red card for Clarke on Saturday. Clarke won the ball without any danger to the opposition player. There were numerous other times when the referee gave generous decisions to Woking too

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Sam Johnson certainly kept the Shaymen in the match today, he made some excellent saves, particularly in the second half. He showed his athletic side and did really well to keep a clean sheet under so much pressure.

Moment of the match - The sending off was changed this match and could have an affect on the next three too, such a disappointment especially after just getting Matty Brown back too!

Moan of the match - While watching the match the red looked very harsh on Clarke (even though a home fan at the side of me was insisting he heard his players leg break). Having seen the highlights it was extremely unfair and I hope the boss man is going to appeal it.