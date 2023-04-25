News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
Live

Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
18:40 BST

Team news

Coming in at quarter to seven. Wouldn’t be surprised to see changes, Town were poor on Saturday so don’t really see what keeping things the same would achieve. Possibly Gilmour and Alli coming back in? We’ll see

18:38 BST

In the opposition dugout

After playing in non-league football, Darren Sarll went into coaching at Stevenage, Rotherham and Brentford, eventually taking over permanently at Stevenage for a couple of years. Became Yeovil boss in 2019 after their relegation to the fifth tier and secured a play-off finish in his first season. Did a decent job under difficult circumstances at Huish Park, and left the club to join The Cards in March 2022.

18:35 BST

Last six games

Town have actually picked up more points than Woking over the last six matches, so no need for The Shaymen to come here in anything other than a confident mood

18:31 BST

In the league this season

Woking: PL44 W23 D10 L11 F70 A47 GD23 Pts79

Halifax: PL44 W15 D12 L17 F47 A47 GD0 Pts57

18:29 BST

Highlights from Woking’s last game - a 2-1 win at home to Gateshead on Saturday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQbgIkH3SRo

18:24 BST

Tonight’s ref

Alan Dale has shown 36 yellow cards and one red card in 15 National League games this season. Officiated Woking’s 1-0 win at Boreham Wood in November and their 1-1 home draw against Torquay in January. Took charge of Town’s 1-0 win at Sutton in October 2019.

18:22 BST

18:21 BST

Shaymen

Doesn’t look to be anyone different in the Town travelling squad from Saturday other than Tom Scott so looks like there’ll just be 4 subs

18:16 BST

18:14 BST

Thoughts (part two)

For Halifax, tonight is another chance to prepare for Wembley, another chance to maintain momentum, another chance to retain the defensively solidity they have established. All about the performance for me. Town have to improve from Saturday when they were badly out of sorts. I want to see a confident, assured Shaymen team play without fear or trepidation, imposing themselves on the game

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:FC Halifax TownWokingNational League