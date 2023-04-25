Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Team news
Coming in at quarter to seven. Wouldn’t be surprised to see changes, Town were poor on Saturday so don’t really see what keeping things the same would achieve. Possibly Gilmour and Alli coming back in? We’ll see
In the opposition dugout
After playing in non-league football, Darren Sarll went into coaching at Stevenage, Rotherham and Brentford, eventually taking over permanently at Stevenage for a couple of years. Became Yeovil boss in 2019 after their relegation to the fifth tier and secured a play-off finish in his first season. Did a decent job under difficult circumstances at Huish Park, and left the club to join The Cards in March 2022.
Last six games
Town have actually picked up more points than Woking over the last six matches, so no need for The Shaymen to come here in anything other than a confident mood
In the league this season
Woking: PL44 W23 D10 L11 F70 A47 GD23 Pts79
Halifax: PL44 W15 D12 L17 F47 A47 GD0 Pts57
Highlights from Woking’s last game - a 2-1 win at home to Gateshead on Saturday
Tonight’s ref
Alan Dale has shown 36 yellow cards and one red card in 15 National League games this season. Officiated Woking’s 1-0 win at Boreham Wood in November and their 1-1 home draw against Torquay in January. Took charge of Town’s 1-0 win at Sutton in October 2019.
Shaymen
Doesn’t look to be anyone different in the Town travelling squad from Saturday other than Tom Scott so looks like there’ll just be 4 subs
Thoughts (part two)
For Halifax, tonight is another chance to prepare for Wembley, another chance to maintain momentum, another chance to retain the defensively solidity they have established. All about the performance for me. Town have to improve from Saturday when they were badly out of sorts. I want to see a confident, assured Shaymen team play without fear or trepidation, imposing themselves on the game