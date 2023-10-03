News you can trust since 1853
Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:29 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE

19:31 BST

19:28 BST

Stat

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer away goals in the National League this season than Halifax (6).

19:26 BST

Odds

Woking win 4/5, draw 13/5, Halifax win 3/1

19:24 BST

Last time they met

Rob Harker scored the winner as Halifax won 1-0 at Woking in April.

19:21 BST

One to watch

Former Chesterfield midfielder Jim Kellerman is a key man for Woking. He is the engine room of the side, helping make them tick. He was an important part of their play-off finish last season and will again be a vital driving force in their campaign.

19:20 BST

19:16 BST

Stat

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (12).

19:16 BST

Big news coming out of Southend United today - great to see

19:15 BST

19:13 BST

ICYMI - What Chris Millington had to say ahead of tonight’s game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/what-weve-never-lacked-is-commitment-and-effort-says-millington-as-town-head-to-woking-in-search-of-overdue-win-4355559

