Woking v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
Key Events
Stat
Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer away goals in the National League this season than Halifax (6).
Odds
Woking win 4/5, draw 13/5, Halifax win 3/1
Last time they met
Rob Harker scored the winner as Halifax won 1-0 at Woking in April.
One to watch
Former Chesterfield midfielder Jim Kellerman is a key man for Woking. He is the engine room of the side, helping make them tick. He was an important part of their play-off finish last season and will again be a vital driving force in their campaign.
Stat
Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (12).
ICYMI - What Chris Millington had to say ahead of tonight’s game
