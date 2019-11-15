Woking v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town could return to the top of the National League if they beat Woking on Saturday and Bromley and Yeovil fail to win their games.

Halifax have only won once in their last six matches, and come into the game having had a free weekend last weekend.

But they sit third in the National League, just a point behind leaders Bromley. No side in the division has won more games overall, or away from home, than Town this season.

Boss Pete Wild said absentees Matty Brown and Cameron King were back in contention after spells on the sidelines.

The influential duo have both been sorely missed in recent weeks, with King absent since Town’s 2-0 defeat to Boreham Wood a month ago, and Brown not playing since 2-1 win over Solihull Moors at the end of August.

Woking had gone 13 games without a win before their victory at Stockport two weeks ago, which was their first win since the end of August.

Only three players have scored more in the National League than Woking’s Jake Hyde, although The Cards have conceded more than they have scored at home this season, and accumulated more points on the road than they have at home.

Alan Dowson’s side have not kept a clean sheet in 16 games.

Halifax won the teams’ last meeting 3-1 in March last year, thanks to a brace from Matty Kosylo and a goal from Connor Thomson.

Follow all the action from Woking on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Barnet v Stockport County

Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United

Bromley v Harrogate Town

Chesterfield v Chorley

Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town

Ebbsfleet United v Hartlepool United

Notts County v Barrow

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde

Torquay United v Sutton United

Woking v FC Halifax Town

Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic