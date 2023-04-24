Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Woking.

Darren Sarll. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Venue: Kingfield Stadium

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Alan Dale has shown 36 yellow cards and one red card in 15 National League games this season. Officiated Woking's 1-0 win at Boreham Wood in November and their 1-1 home draw against Torquay in January. Took charge of Town's 1-0 win at Sutton in October 2019.

Odds: Woking win 4/7, draw 11/4, Halifax win 5/1

In the league this season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woking: PL44 W23 D10 L11 F70 A47 GD23 Pts79

Halifax: PL44 W15 D12 L17 F47 A47 GD0 Pts57

Last five games

Woking: Barnet (h) D 1-1, Dorking (a) W 2-1, Southend (h) D 1-1, Notts County (a) L 3-0, Gateshead (h) W 2-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Wrexham (h) W 3-1, York (a) W 3-0, Maidstone (h) W 3-0, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 0-0

Scorers

Woking: Rhys Browne (20), Padraig Amond (14), Reece Grego-Cox (9), James Daly (7), Rohan Ince (7), Jim Kellermann (4), Kyran Lofthouse (4), Marcus Dackers (3), Luke Wilkinson (3), Jermaine Anderson (2), Tyreke Johnson (2), Jahmari Clarke, Scott Cuthbert, Jack Roles, Ricky Korboa

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (14), Milli Alli (11), Rob Harker (8), Jamie Cooke (6), Harvey Gilmour (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager: After playing in non-league football, Darren Sarll went into coaching at Stevenage, Rotherham and Brentford, eventually taking over permanently at Stevenage for a couple of years. Became Yeovil boss in 2019 after their relegation to the fifth tier and secured a play-off finish in his first season. Did a decent job under difficult circumstances at Huish Park, and left the club to join The Cards in March 2022.

Last season: 15th in National League

One to watch: Seven goals in his first 11 games of the season for Wealdstone was enough to earn forward Rhys Browne, who scored Wealdstone's winner against Halifax earlier this season, a move to Woking and Browne has not disappointed, netting 13 league goals for The Cards, including both goals in Saturday's home win against Gateshead.

Head-to-head: Played 29, Halifax wins 9, draws 11, Woking wins 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last time they met: Woking demolished Town 4-0 at The Shay back in October, with Reece Grego-Cox bagging a brace. James Daly also scored for Woking, with Kian Spence scoring an own goal.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 13 games.

Woking have only lost once in their last ten home matches, and have only failed to score in one of their last ten home outings.

Only top two Notts County and Wrexham have lost fewer home games in the National League this season than Woking (4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No team has scored fewer away goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (15) but only three teams in the division have conceded fewer goals on their travels than The Shaymen.

Halifax have only lost once in their last eight away matches.

Only three players in the National League have scored more goals this season in the division than Woking's Rhys Browne (20).

Woking will go third in the table if they win, while Halifax can go tenth in the league if they win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Halifax

Boreham W v Gateshead