Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Woking.

Woking boss Darren Sarll

Venue: Kingfield Stadium

Date: Tuesday, October 3

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Wayne Cartmel has shown 14 yellow cards and one red card in five National League games this season. He took charge of Woking's 2-0 defeat at Barnet in August, and Halifax's 1-0 defeat at Torquay last season.

Odds: Woking win 4/5, draw 13/5, Halifax win 3/1

In the league this season

Woking: PL13 W5 D4 L4 F17 A13 GD4 Pts19

Halifax: PL13 W3 D6 L4 F12 A13 GD-1 Pts15

Last five games

Woking: Hartlepool (a) W 2-0, Ebbsfleet (h) D 1-1, York (h) L 2-1, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Fylde (a) W 2-0

Halifax: Southend (h) D 1-1, Dorking (h) L 1-0, Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Barnet (a) D 0-0, Dag & Red (h) D 0-0, Eastleigh (h) L 3-2

Scorers

Woking: Korboa (4), Amond (3), Grego-Cox (3), Cuthbert (2), Kellerman (2), Walker, Bradshaw, Lewis

Halifax: Harker (3), Senior (2), Alli (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Hoti

Manager: After playing in non-league football, Darren Sarll went into coaching at Stevenage, Rotherham and Brentford, eventually taking over permanently at Stevenage for a couple of years. Became Yeovil boss in 2019 after their relegation to the fifth tier and secured a play-off finish in his first season. Did a decent job under difficult circumstances at Huish Park, and left the club to join The Cards in March 2022, leading them into the play-offs last season.

Last season: 4th in National League

One to watch: Former Chesterfield midfielder Jim Kellerman is a key man for Woking. He is the engine room of the side, helping make them tick. He was an important part of their play-off finish last season and will again be a vital driving force in their campaign.

Head-to-head: Played 30, Woking wins 9, draws 11, Halifax wins 10

Last time they met: Rob Harker scored the winner as Halifax won 1-0 at Woking in April.

Match facts: Halifax are without a win in six games and have only won once in their last ten.

Woking have only failed to score once in their last 10 home games - against Halifax in April.

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer away goals in the National League this season than Halifax (6).

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (12).

Woking have only kept one clean sheet in their last 11 home matches.

Only Solihull and Bromley have conceded fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (13)

