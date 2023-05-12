"Worst dressed? Jack Senior, nailed on" - Shaymen midfielder Jack Hunter talks us through his Town team-mates

We spoke to Town midfielder Jack Hunter for the lowdown on his FC Halifax Town team-mates.
1. Best Dressed
"I'd probably have to go Harvey (Gilmour) for that. He's got his own shoe business so he's into his fashion is Harvey." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Worst Dressed
"Jack Senior, nailed on. I've seen some cardigans this season. He pulls it off to be fair but it's not the sort of thing I'd wear!" Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Fastest Player
"I think Jesse (Debrah). When we did the sprint tests, Jesse was up there. Milli Alli's not far behind him but I think Jesse just tops it. He's rapid" Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Best Taste In Music
"The DJ is Rob Harker so he's on the music before games. I'd probably have to go Rob because he is the DJ for the team. It's all sorts of music, but mainly dance music to try and get the lads going. He gets a lot of stick but a lot of it is just banter." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON