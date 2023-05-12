News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Jack HunterJack Hunter
Jack Hunter

"Worst dressed? Jack Senior, nailed on" - Shaymen midfielder Jack Hunter talks us through his Town team-mates

We spoke to Town midfielder Jack Hunter for the lowdown on his FC Halifax Town team-mates.

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th May 2023, 14:41 BST

The Shaymen take on Gateshead at Wembley in the FA Trophy final on Sunday, May 21.

"I'd probably have to go Harvey (Gilmour) for that. He's got his own shoe business so he's into his fashion is Harvey."

1. Best Dressed

"I'd probably have to go Harvey (Gilmour) for that. He's got his own shoe business so he's into his fashion is Harvey." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
"Jack Senior, nailed on. I've seen some cardigans this season. He pulls it off to be fair but it's not the sort of thing I'd wear!"

2. Worst Dressed

"Jack Senior, nailed on. I've seen some cardigans this season. He pulls it off to be fair but it's not the sort of thing I'd wear!" Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
"I think Jesse (Debrah). When we did the sprint tests, Jesse was up there. Milli Alli's not far behind him but I think Jesse just tops it. He's rapid"

3. Fastest Player

"I think Jesse (Debrah). When we did the sprint tests, Jesse was up there. Milli Alli's not far behind him but I think Jesse just tops it. He's rapid" Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
"The DJ is Rob Harker so he's on the music before games. I'd probably have to go Rob because he is the DJ for the team. It's all sorts of music, but mainly dance music to try and get the lads going. He gets a lot of stick but a lot of it is just banter."

4. Best Taste In Music

"The DJ is Rob Harker so he's on the music before games. I'd probably have to go Rob because he is the DJ for the team. It's all sorts of music, but mainly dance music to try and get the lads going. He gets a lot of stick but a lot of it is just banter." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GatesheadWembleyFA Trophy