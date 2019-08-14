Wrexham 1-0 FC Halifax Town: We did enough to earn a point, says Town boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild felt his side did enough to earn a point in their 1-0 defeat at 10-man Wrexham on Tuesday night.

Wrexham defender Jake Lawlor was sent-off with a quarter of the game to go, but the 10-men went on to net the decisive goal through Mark Harris' cute close-range finish.

"We had to do a lot of defending early doors, and we knew we would have to, but I thought we withstood that really well," said Wild.

"And then as the first-half went on we grew into the game, I thought we did well.

"Second-half we were dominant and I thought there was only one side going to win it.

"Especially with the red card, he's clean through, and you're going to score aren't you, and he brings him down.

"That's disappointing - nailed on red card.

"But we were wasteful in their box tonight, we were snapping at things, deliveries into the box through set-pieces and through crosses weren't good enough.

"So that's something that we really need to address come Saturday."

When asked if he thought his side did enough to earn a point, he said: "100 per cent. Obviously the penalty, I've seen it back, it's a nailed-on penalty," said Wild, referring to a late tackle on substitute Sanmi Odelusi inside the penalty box.

Wild was disappointed with the manner of Wrexham's winner, and felt the result was difficult to accept after the effort his side put in.

"I think what's tough to take is you do a lot of defending, and structurally we looked sound and defended really well," Wild said.

"And to get undone - we switch off for their goal. We think he's going to give a free-kick and he plays it through, so don't get me wrong, we switch off for their goal.

"But to work as hard as we did and not to get the point we deserve was disappointing."

Midfielder Niall Maher tweaked his hamstring the day before the Wrexham game but it is hoped he will be fit for Saturday's trip to Aldershot.

Winger Danny Williams is expected to be back for the home game with Fylde next week from his hamstring injury.

On midfielder Liam Nolan and Jeff King, who came into the team at Wrexham, Wild said: "They did OK. They've had to do a lot of defending, but they did OK.

"They give us another option. What we'll have to do keep doing is rotate lads around, give people a chance and make sure that we keep everything fresh."