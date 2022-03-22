Wrexham 3-1 FC Halifax Town: Out-of-sorts Shaymen slump to first defeat in seven

Wrexham v Halifax

First-half goals from Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer did the damage, with The Shaymen never really threatening to get back in it before James Jones added a late third. Zak Dearnley then got one back for Town.

Once again, The Shaymen were a shadow of their best selves when put in the live television spotlight, failing to rise to the occasion in a performance well short of their capabilities.

Town have got away with not being at their best in some of their recent outings, but not here.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For only the second time in six games, Town conceded a goal when Mullin blasted home a penalty after Tyrell Warren was penalised for handball inside the box after just seven minutes.

The game didn't exactly kick on though, soon falling into a fairly mundane contest where both teams struggled to assert their superiority.

Wrexham saw more of the ball but were restricted to shots from distance. Town were restricted to hardly any shots at all.

Most of Town's attempted attacks came down the left, trying to utilise the pace and physicality of Jordan Slew, but with little success.

Wrexham were too comfortable, not tested enough, not made to work hard enough in defending their lead.

That lead was doubled just before the half-hour mark when Mullin was given too much space to test Sam Johnson, whose parry fell perfectly to Palmer to tap in.

Moments earlier Warren had surged forward and picked out Jamie Thomas unmarked in the box, but his touch was heavy and the chance went.

Town looked a frustrated side, as evidenced by the usually cool-headed Niall Maher getting involved in some pushing and shoving with Mullin for which both were booked.

Kian Spence replaced the injured Luke Summerfield in Town's only change, but he and Martin Woods were suffocated in midfield, unable to influence the game.

Wrexham hadn't produced the most stylish, polished football, but it had been effective.

The hosts were the more cohesive side, looking after the ball better and showing more aggression in regaining it.

A penetrating pass by Jack Senior, the kind of pass that had been missing all half, played in Matty Warburton in first-half added time, but he dragged his shot wide across goal.

Pete Wild had seen enough ten minutes into a second-half no different to the first to bring on Gerry McDonagh.

He did at least bring some presence and a focal point to Town up top, and registered their first shot on target midway through the second-half, firing straight at Christian Dibble after showing good strength to create the chance.

There was the hint of some Town pressure as McDonagh and Slew got into good crossing positions on the left but wasted them.

Senior then produced an excellent cross but no Town player was in the right place to meet it, even when Dibble spilled it.

Billy Waters then had a shot deflected over in what was a much more watchable, open match.

Mullin nearly added a third with a long range effort after Town gifted Wrexham possession inside their own half, with the home side the likelier to score next.

And they did when Jones pounced after Town were caught out trying to play the ball out from a goal kick. Which just about summed the evening up.

Substitute Dearnley scored a superb long range effort to add some respectability to the scoreline, but the result had been sealed long since.

Wrexham: Dibble, Hall-Johnson, Hayden, Tozer, Cleworth, McFadzean, Young, Jones, Davies (McAlinden 88), Mullin, Palmer. Subs not used: French, Jarvis, Angus, Szczepaniak.

Scorers: Mullin (7), Palmer (28), Jones (86)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 18

Corners: 7

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Spence, Woods, Thomas (McDonagh 55), Warburton, Slew, Waters (Dearnley 81). Subs not used: Debrah, Gilmour, Green.

Scorer: Dearnley (89)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 2

Attendance: 8,711 (221 away)

Referee: Martin Woods