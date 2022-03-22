Wrexham 3-1 FC Halifax Town: "They were better than us," admits Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The hosts led 2-0 at half-time through Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer, and added a third thanks to James Jones before Zak Dearnley's last consolation goal.

"It was a fair result. It looked a game too far, we looked tired, I didn't think we started well," Wild said.

"They got amongst us, they got the early goal, that really kicked them on.

"I didn't think we moved the ball with enough quality or got near them with enough quality.

"But they've got some top players and they showed that tonight."

Wild had no complaints over the penalty that gave Wrexham the lead.

"100 per cent, yeah. He's got to go in and try to block the ball, and unfortunately it's hit his hand.

"The referee made the right decision," Wild said.

The Town boss felt Wrexham's other two goals were both avoidable.

"We didn't track runners or stop runners or stop passes well enough first-half, and that showed with their second goal," he said.

"The third goal, yeah, we're trying to play, tired legs, we give the ball away. But that's the way we play and sometimes we'll come a cropper, and unfortunately we did this evening."

Overall, Wild felt Wrexham were just too good on the night.

"Coming into this game I was talking about them having League One players, and they showed that tonight," he said.

"I thought they had quality all over the park, and we found it hard to get anywhere near them tonight.

"Some days you have to come away from games and go 'fair enough, they were better than us'.

"I'll walk away from here going 'they were better than us tonight'. I have to hold my hands up, no complaints."

One positive from the game was the performance of substitute Gerry McDonagh, who again impressed off the bench,

"He's giving me things to think about, the way he's playing, he's back up to where I thought I could get him to and credit to him," Wild said.

"We're going to need them all during the run-in.

"He certainly made a good impact when he came on."

Wild said midfielder Luke Summerfield will be out for around three to four weeks with a groin injury.

On Kieran Green, Wild said: "He was on the bench as an emergency.

"Didn't feel like it was right to use him this evening.