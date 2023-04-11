Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds calls for more automatic promotion places from National League

WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Reynolds was in attendance to see his team’s dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County on Easter Monday that has put Wrexham in the driving seat to win the title.

Only one club goes up automatically from the division, with the teams who finish second to seventh qualifying for the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at full time, Reynolds labelled the one automatic promotion spot “insane”.

"It’s just insane for me that only one goes up automatically,” he told BT Sport.

“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now. Because what they’ve done is not only created drama greater than anything you’d see in a damn movie but just something I think people will be talking about for ages.