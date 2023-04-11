News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
30 minutes ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
37 minutes ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
2 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds calls for more automatic promotion places from National League

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has called for an increase in the automatic promotion places from the National League.

By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Wrexham looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Reynolds was in attendance to see his team’s dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County on Easter Monday that has put Wrexham in the driving seat to win the title.

Only one club goes up automatically from the division, with the teams who finish second to seventh qualifying for the play-offs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking at full time, Reynolds labelled the one automatic promotion spot “insane”.

"It’s just insane for me that only one goes up automatically,” he told BT Sport.

Most Popular

“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now. Because what they’ve done is not only created drama greater than anything you’d see in a damn movie but just something I think people will be talking about for ages.

“The fact this much attention has come upon the National League in this way I think is incredibly special and immensely worthy of not only Wrexham but Notts County as well. What they’ve done is so special, so unique.”

Ryan ReynoldsWrexhamNational LeagueNotts CountyBT Sport