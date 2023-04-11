Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds calls for more automatic promotion places from National League
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has called for an increase in the automatic promotion places from the National League.
Reynolds was in attendance to see his team’s dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County on Easter Monday that has put Wrexham in the driving seat to win the title.
Only one club goes up automatically from the division, with the teams who finish second to seventh qualifying for the play-offs.
Speaking at full time, Reynolds labelled the one automatic promotion spot “insane”.
"It’s just insane for me that only one goes up automatically,” he told BT Sport.
“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now. Because what they’ve done is not only created drama greater than anything you’d see in a damn movie but just something I think people will be talking about for ages.
“The fact this much attention has come upon the National League in this way I think is incredibly special and immensely worthy of not only Wrexham but Notts County as well. What they’ve done is so special, so unique.”