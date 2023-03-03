Wrexham sell out their 4,100 ticket allocation for visit to FC Halifax Town

The Welsh side visit The Shay on Friday, April 7 and have been allocated the West and North Stands on the day.

Wrexham say they have sold out their 4,100 ticket allocation, meaning Halifax can expect one of their biggest attendances in recent years for the game, which could be pivotal in the National League promotion race with Wrexham battling it out with Notts County for the title.

The game has been made all-ticket by The Shaymen, which means fans will not be able to pay on the gate for the match.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

Tickets will be on sale online until Sunday, March 26.

For fans buying online, they will be able to collect their tickets after March 26 – collection days will be announced nearer the time.

Tickets can be bought in person after every home game in the Shay reception up until March 31, or between 11am and 6pm from The Shay on the following dates:

Monday, March 6, Thursday, March 9, Friday, March 24, Friday, March 31, Monday April 3 and Thursday, April 6.

If you don’t purchase a ticket you will not be granted entry to the game and you will not be able to buy tickets on the day.

Fans can only purchase a maximum of six adult tickets per person, in addition supporters can purchase a maximum of three 12-17 year old tickets and there will be no restrictions on U12 tickets.

Whether you are buying online or in person, you will be required to show photo ID along with proof of your address or proof of a recent FC Halifax Town shop online order. If you are buying online then the club will verify your ID on collection.