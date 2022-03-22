Wrexham v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against promotion rivals Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.
Stay tuned throughout the evening for all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Crucial clearance by Jamie Thomas from a dangerous Wrexham cross
Free kick straight to the keeper. Sums up the first half
Town free kick, crossing chance
All Town’s attacks have been directed down the left through Slew but none of them have really led to chances
Town not getting a foothold in the game at all. Look disjointed and a bit lost out there. Not getting any sustained pressure or any attacks/shots in and around the Wrexham box
Free kick into the Town box glanced wide
Maher booked. Wrexham have a free kick, crossing chance
Kicking off between Maher and Mullin. They go head to head and there’s pushing and shoving
Town not looking like getting back into this any time soon. Lovely pass into the Town box almost picks out Palmer but it just skips away from him. That’s the kind of invention and incisiveness Town just have not showed
Looks a long way back for Town at the moment