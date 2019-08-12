Wrexham v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town’s 100 per cent record will be given a stern test when they travel to Wrexham on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and Dagenham and Redbridge have all lost to Halifax so far this season, with seven different goalscorers - Cameron King, Niall Maher, Jack Earing, Nathan Clarke, Josh Staunton, Tobi Sho-Silva and Liam McAlinden - finding the net for Pete Wild’s side.

Wrexham beat Barrow 2-1 on the opening day of the season, but have since been undone by late goals.

They were 2-0 up at Boreham Wood until Kieran Murtagh and Justin Shaibu scored in the last seven minutes as the hosts fought back to draw.

Then on Tuesday night, Dover recovered from trailing 1-0 at half-time to beat The Dragons, with Shaun Pearson conceding an own goal at the death.

Bobby Grant was sent-off in that game for Wrexham, and it is unclear whether boss Bryan Hughes will appeal that decision. If so and it is overturned, Grant could retain his place against Halifax.

Town boss Pete Wild’s main selection dilemma looks like being whether to recall winger Danny Williams if he recovers from his hamstring strain. But it would appear to be unlikely given WIlliams is not certain to be fit, and the fact that McAlinden struck the winner against Dagenham last time out having started in Williams’ place on the left-flank.

Halifax’s trip to Wrexham last season saw a Shaymen goal controversially ruled out as the teams drew 0-0, while in the return game (pictured), Scott Quigley and Devante Rodney helped Jamie Fullarton’s side to a 2-1 win.

Wrexham finished fourth in the National League last season but lost to Eastleigh in the play-offs.

Former Halifax loanee Mike Fondop-Talom is in the squad at Wrexham, but he is yet to be involved this season.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Bromley

Barnet v Dover Athletic

Chesterfield v Woking

Chorley v Solihull Moors

Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

Eastleigh v Sutton United

Ebbsfleet United v Yeovil Town

Harrogate Town v Notts County

Hartlepool United v AFC Fylde

Stockport County v Barrow

Torquay United v Maidenhead United

Wrexham v FC Halifax Town