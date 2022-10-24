Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Wrexham.

Wrexham's top-scorer Paul Mullin. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Venue: The Racecourse Ground

Date: Tuesday, October 25

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Michael Barlow has taken charge of four National League games this season, including Halifax's 1-0 home defeat to Torquay, and has shown 11 yellow cards and awarded one penalty. This is his second season at National League level - last season he officiated Town's 1-1 draw at Notts County in which he sent-off Halifax defender Jack Senior.

Odds: Wrexham win 3/10, draw 9/2, Halifax win 6/1

In the league this season:

Wrexham: P14 W9 D3 L2 F39 A16 GD23 Pts30

Halifax: P14 W4 D3 L7 F11 A20 GD-9 Pts15

Last five games

Wrexham: Notts County (a) L 1-0, Barnet (h) W 7-5, Blyth Spartans (FAC a) D 1-1, Blyth Spartans (FAC h) W 3-2, Boreham Wood (a) D 1-1

Halifax: Woking (h) L 4-0, York (h) W 1-0, Maidstone (a) D 1-1, St Ives (FAC a) W 3-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 2-0

Scorers

Wrexham: Paul Mullin (12), Ollie Palmer (9), Aaron Hayden (6), Elliot Lee (3), Jordan Davies (3), Ben Tozer (2), Tom O'Connor (2), Jacob Mendy, Luke Young, Sam Dalby, Anthony Forde

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (6), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Rob Harker, Jamie Cooke, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Manager: Former Bradford and Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is in his second season in charge, having guided the club into the play-offs last term, when they lost to eventual winners Grimsby Town, with Shaymen striker Mani Dierseruvwe scoring one of the Mariners' goals.

Last season: 2nd in National League

One to watch: Paul Mullin topped the National League goalscoring charts last season with 26 and could do so again, having netted 11 in his first 14 league matches.

Head to head: Games played - 132, Wrexham wins - 53, draws - 34, Halifax wins - 45.

Last time they met: Goals from Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and James Jones saw Wrexham win 3-1 against Halifax at The Racecourse Ground in March.

Match facts: Nine of Paul Mullin's 11 league goals for Wrexham this season have come at home

Wrexham are the highest home scorers in the National League with 27, ten more than the next highest total

Wrexham have won all six of their home league games this season

Halifax are the lowest scorers in the National League this season (11).

Only Oldham and Torquay have scored fewer goals away from home in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (5).

Wrexham have scored more than double the amount of goals at home in the league than they have away

Wrexham have scored three or more goals in a league game seven times this season

Only Notts County have lost fewer league games this season than Wrexham (2).

Halifax go into the game on their best run of form this season, having won three and drawn one of their last four games in all competitions

Halifax haven't won in their last eight visits to Wrexham, with their last win there coming back in 2000.

You can follow all the action from the Racecourse Ground on the Courier website tomorrow night with our live blog from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website as well.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Dorking W

Wrexham v Halifax

Bromley v Barnet

Yeovil v Aldershot

York v Chesterfield

Altrincham v Oldham

Maidstone v Southend

Maidenhead v Solihull M

Eastleigh v Torquay

Wealdstone v Notts Co

Scunthorpe v Gateshead