Yeovil 2-0 FC Halifax Town

Courtney Duffus' brace condemned FC Halifax Town to a 2-0 defeat at 10-man Yeovil.

After Gold Omotayo's 10th minute dismissal, the hosts went on to create the better chances of the first-half, one of which was converted by his strike partner.

Town struggled to get going all afternoon, and failed to break down a determined Yeovil side who battled valiantly despite their numerical disadvantage, crowing the win in added time.

It's now four times that Halifax have played against 10 men and gone on to either draw or lose. For Wrexham, Notts County and Harrogate, now see Yeovil.

For most sides, having an opponent sent-off after 10 minutes would be a huge advantage. Not, it seems, The Shaymen, for whom Jerome Binnom-Williams and Niall Maher both missed out due to family bereavements.

Omotayo scored twice in Yeovil's win at The Shay earlier this season, but only played 10 minutes here before he was sent-off after a coming together with Jeff King near the dugouts where he appeared to kick out at the Town man.

After that, Yeovil seemed fired on by their sense of injustice, which was misplaced judging by the footage, and played with real commitment and desire.

Everything good about the hosts came through left-winger Myles Hipployte, who was now positioned in an inside-left position, and causing all sorts of problems.

From his cross, Duffus' first time shot flashed off target from near the penalty spot.

But that, and a tame effort by Charlie Lee inside the box that was saved by Sam Johnson, were warnings.

Halifax were badly lacking composure, conceding niggly fouls and losing the 50-50's. All the second balls fell to the hosts, who had responded better to Otomayo's dismissal.

So their goal was scored on merit, when Chris Dagnall's dinked cross to the far post was headed in by Duffus.

Yeovil were quicker and more penetrating in attack, and worked hard in defence to funnel back and frustrate Halifax.

The Shaymen were tentative and timid, not passing the ball forward enough, or when they did, not with enough care or consideration.

The hosts had been compact and disciplined in defence, competing well and repeatedly forcing Halifax wide and back in possession.

Pete Wild's side hadn't pressed home their advantage, not offering enough movement or variety to their play.

Yeovil should have doubled their lead when Dagnall prodded the ball wide from just to the right of the penalty spot.

Town were still to test home keeper Stuart Nelson by half-time. Tobi Sho-Silva had struggled to hold the ball up, while Liam McAlinden had been dispossessed too easily when he'd got possession.

It wasn't much better after the interval from Town, although Jeff King twice went close from right-wing crosses, heading the first over and prodding the second just wide before being taken off.

The general pattern of the game remained though, with Halifax seeing more of the ball but not doing enough with it.

The space was down the flanks for Town, but there were too few crosses, with Sho-Silva and McAlinden not having any clear chances inside the box.

It was frustrating viewing, especially considering how Town had played for the most part against Harrogate. But that intensity and drive had been left in North Yorkshire.

Yeovil's attacking threat from the first-half had long since waned, but they were able to pack men behind the ball and pick off the Halifax forays forward.

Sho-Silva registered Town's first effort on target, a header that was easily saved, 10 minutes from time.

Shawn McCoulsky was thrown on with five minutes remaining, moments before a long ball was flicked on by Sho-Silva for Redshaw, but his attempted chip was tipped away from goal by the onrushing keeper just inside his penalty area.

But ultimately, The Shaymen lost with a whimper as Duffus broke in behind the Town defence and finished calmly under Sam Johnson to seal the hosts' victory.

Yeovil: Nelson, Osho, Dickinson, Williams, Lee, D'Ath, Skendi, Hippolyte, Dagnall, Omotayo, Duffus. Subs not used: Worthington, Ojo, Tilley, Rogers.

Scorers: Duffus (35, 90)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 2

Halifax: Johnson, Hanson, Staunton, Brown, Duckworth, Cooper, Nolan (McCoulsky 85), Allen, J King (Williams 59), McAlinden (Redshaw 73), Sho-Silva. Subs not used: Appleyard, C King.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 5

Attendance: 2,975 (71 away)

Referee: Gary Parsons

Town man of the match: Michael Duckworth