Yeovil 2-0 FC Halifax Town: Our naivety and negativity cost us, says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said naivety and negativity cost his side in their 2-0 defeat at Yeovil.

A brace by Courtney Duffus for the 10-man hosts consigned The Shaymen to a frustrating defeat, despite them having an extra man for 80 minutes after Gold Otomayo's red card.

"I thought we started really well, first 10 minutes, we had a game plan and we executed it, and we should have at least been 1-0 up after 10 minutes," said Wild.

"When they had the man sent-off we went really negative, we went square, back to our old square, square, square passing.

"We've tried to get away from that and eradicate it, and that's what's cost us, that half-an-hour.

"For the other 60 minutes we've been camped in their half and dominated play.

"But they (Yeovil) had something to hold onto because of us not executing what I asked them to do for half-an-hour.

"They've got 10 men, they bedded in and they defended really well.

"The second goal is about five yards offside, it's not even close, but that's irrelevant because we were chasing the game and ou centre-half is up-front trying to get us something.

"So half-an-hour of negativity's cost us."

Wild said he didn't see the incident that saw Gold Otomayo sent-off.

"I'm under no illusions - that's four times we've played against 10 men and four times we've not won," said the Town boss.

"It's our negative mindset that we've gone into, which we've been working hard on the training ground to eradicate. That's let us down again.

"Second-half I thought we were back to dominating and back at them again, but they've got a goal so they can bed in as long as they want."

When asked why Town have now failed to win against Wrexham, Notts County, Harrogate and Yeovil when they've had a man sent-off, Wild said: "Young players' mentality to try and believe in what I'm saying. I've said it in there, 'I'm telling you what's right and you do it for 60 minutes, for half-an-hour you go back to your old ways'.

"I've told them I don't want them to play like that. They've got to take responsibility for that."

Wild admitted his side struggled to convert their possession into clear-cut chances.

"But I don't think you can when they're bedded in. Jack Redshaw was clean through on goal though - who do you want more than that clean through on goal?

"So we've had our chances. It's probably one of the most frustrating games of the season, knowing there was at least a point up for grabs and naivety has cost us."

Wild didn't use substitute Cameron King off the bench, giving a debut to loan signing Shawn McCoulsky late on.

"We tried to throw everything at them to get a goal. It was either Cam King or Shawn, and it was Shawn.

"I probably should have brought him on earlier but sometimes you don't make those decisions at the right time."

Wild felt Town deserved a point from the contest, which he described as "a draw all over".

"We should have had a penalty," Wild added. "He's signed it best wishes.

"The ball was whipped in and Dickinson's signed it best wishes, but no penalty.

"But I'm not blaming the officials. It was our negativity for half-an-hour that cost us the game."