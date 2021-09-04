Yeovil Town 1-0 FC Halifax Town: "I don't think either side deserved to win it" says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Joe Quigley's first-half penalty proved decisive in a poor game at Huish Park.

"I possibly got it tactically wrong first-half, I thought they were going to be more of a physical threat than they were," Wild said.

"We reverted back to a 4-3-3 second-half, tried to go after them, and I thought we dominated the second-half.

"We probably paid them too much respect first-half, and should have had more of a go.

"But it should be a 0-0, we should be coming away from here saying 'we've both got to be better in-front of goal'.

"Naz (Niall Maher) is clearing the ball and he falls over his leg - how's that a pen?

"These decisions seem to happen week-in, week-out and nothing gets done about it."

Wild added: "I think there was no impetus first-half, everybody was worried about where they needed to play, and how they needed to play within the 3-4-3, so we addressed that at half-time, tried to give them a bit more comfort and let them express themselves better."

When asked if Yeovil had done enough to deserve the three points, Wild said: "I don't think either side deserved to win it, I don't think there was enough chances for either side to deserve to win.

"But we need to be better.

"We didn't test the keeper enough, we looked tired, and we've got to be better than that."

Defender Jack Senior missed the game through an injury he picked up in Town's last match.

"Jack will be out for about three weeks with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, sustained last week," Wild said.

Tyrell Warren came in for Senior at left wing back for his full debut.

"I thought he did alright. He'll only get better, he's a top player," said Wild.

The Town boss missed the final whistle having been sent-off late in the match.

"My frustrations boiled over, I shouldn't be getting sent-off and I apologise for that," he said.

"My yellow, apparently, is for getting the ball back in play, which is ridiculous.

"And then my red, the fourth official's looked at me, smiled, and given the ball the other way, so I just said 'you've done that on purpose'.