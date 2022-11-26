News you can trust since 1853
Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Yeovil Town from Huish Park.

By Tom Scargill
4 hours ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:56

FT

Yeovil 1-0 Halifax

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:55

96

That was Halifax’s chance, shots by Arthur and Gilmour blocked before Arthur blazes over

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:55

95

Spence wins a free kick on the left, 50 yds out

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:54

94

Pass by Summerfield to Dierseruvwe ends up going out for a goal kick. Sums it up really

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:53

94

Cross by Warburton from the right is cleared

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:52

92

Yeovil boss Mark Cooper’s been booked. Yeovil fans fuming at the ref

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:51

91

Get the feeling it could be 66 minutes of added time and Halifax wouldn’t find an equaliser

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:50

90

Shot on the turn by Dierseruvwe is mis hit and eventually cleared

6 mins added

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:48

Att

2,123 (54 away)

Saturday, 26 November, 2022, 16:47

89

Halifax creating nothing. Have all the possession now but doing nothing with it

