Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town preview

Yeovil manager Darren Sarll. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Venue: Huish Park

Date: Saturday, September 4

Kick-off: 5.15pm

Referee: Thomas Parsons is in his third season officiating in the National League and has already shown 13 yellow cards in his two matches this campaign. He took charge of Halifax’s home win against Eastleigh and their away win at Chesterfield last season. He awarded Yeovil a penalty in their 2-1 win at Chesterfield in December 2019.

Odds: Yeovil win 5/4, draw 9/4, Halifax win 19/10

Season so far

Yeovil: King’s Lynn (h) L 2-1, Aldershot (a) W 2-1

Halifax: Maidenhead (h) L 2-1, Woking (a) W 3-2, Altrincham (h) W 2-0

Scorers

Yeovil: Joe Quigley (2)

Halifax: Billy Waters (3), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Jordan Slew

Manager: After a playing career spent in non-league, Darren Sarll began his coaching career with Stevenage. He worked under Andy Scott at Brentford and Rotherham before returning to Stevenage, where he eventually became first-team manager. He was appointed at Yeovil in summer 2019, guiding them to 4th in his first season, before losing to Barnet in the play-offs.

Last season: 16th in National League

One to watch: Striker Joe Quigley, 24, started his career at Bournemouth, and was sent out on loan eight times before being released and signing for Maidstone. Has also played for Bromley and Dagenham, but enjoyed a successful first season at Yeovil last term and has three goals in two games so far this campaign for The Glovers.

Match facts: Halifax have won five of their last six away games, while Yeovil have won only two of their last six matches at home.

Last time they met: The Glovers had won ten of their previous 12 home games, so Town’s 3-0 victory at Huish Park in May was no mean feat for The Shaymen, who had to contend with horrible conditions and were flattered by the scoreline in a match much closer than the result suggests. Luke Summerfield’s penalty put Halifax in-front after 14 minutes, and after soaking up plenty of Yeovil pressure, victory was secured by late goals from Kieran Green and Jake Hyde.

Follow all the action from Huish Park on Saturday with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Notts Co v Aldershot

Southend v Wrexham

Altrincham v Dover

Boreham W v Stockport

Grimsby v Barnet

Maidenhead v Torquay

Chesterfield v Bromley

Eastleigh v King’s Lynn

Solihull M v Weymouth

Dag & Red v Wealdstone