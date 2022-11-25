Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Yeovil Town.

Huish Park. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Venue: Huish Park

Date: Saturday, November 26

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Aaron Jackson has shown 33 yellow cards and three red cards in 11 National League and FA Cup games so far this season. Jackson sent off Martin Woods and awarded a penalty to each team in Halifax's 2-1 home win over Woking in April.

Odds: Yeovil win 7/5, draw 12/5, Halifax win 13/8

In the league this season:

Yeovil: PL20 W3 D10 L7 F16 A21 GD-5 Pts19

Halifax: PL19 W7 D4 L8 F17 A25 GD-8 Pts25

Last five games

Yeovil: Maidstone (a) D 1-1, Woking (a) L 1-0, Maidenhead (h) D 0-0, Gateshead (h) W 3-1, Notts County (a) D 0-0

Halifax: Oldham (h) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (FAC a) L 2-1, Solihull Moors (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 1-1, Boreham Wood (h) W 1-0

Scorers

Yeovil: Alex Fisher (4), Malachi Linton (3), Jamie Reckord (3), Gime Toure (2), Sam Pearson (2), Chiori Johnson, Josh Staunton

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (4), Rob Harker (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Manager: Mark Cooper, whose son Charlie is a former Halifax player, was appointed as successor to Chris Hargreaves at Yeovil in October. He won promotion from the National League with Forest Green Rovers in 2017 and has also managed Swindon, Notts County and Barrow.

Last season: 12th in National League

One to watch: Malachi Linton joined Yeovil this summer from Wycombe following a successful loan spell in the National League with King's Lynn last season, where he scored eight goals in 20 starts.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League season than Halifax (17).

Halifax have scored in each of their last five away league games, and in eight of their last nine away league matches.

Only Alex Fisher and Malachi Linton have scored for The Glovers in Yeovil's last seven matches.

No team has won fewer National League games so far this season than Yeovil (3), while The Glovers have drawn more games (10) than any other side in the fifth tier.

All three of Yeovil's wins this season have come at home.

Yeovil have only won once in their last seven league matches and only twice in their last 15.

The Glovers have only scored in one of their last four matches, but have only conceded once in their last three.

Halifax have scored in each of their last ten matches in all competitions.

Jack Hunter will miss the game for Halifax due to suspension.

