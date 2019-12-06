Yeovil v FC Halifax Town preview

Fourth plays sixth in the National League on Saturday when FC Halifax Town take on Yeovil at Huish Park.

Both teams are on 38 points, having both won 11, drawn five and lost seven games so far in the division.

Only three teams have scored more goals in the National League than Yeovil, who are also the division’s fourth highest scorers at home.

They have only failed to find the net once in 13 games at Huish Park this season.

Both clubs have drawn their last three matches. Halifax have won once in their last nine games, while Yeovil are winless in six.

Town boss Pete Wild said striker Jack Redshaw came through training on Tuesday and would be back with the rest of the squad on Thursday.

Defender Nathan Clarke serves the last of his three-game suspension this weekend.

Striker Rhys Murphy has netted 14 league goals this season for Darren Sarll’s Yeovil, making him the National League’s joint-top scorer.

The former Arsenal youngster has netted five goals in his last three games, including a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw at Wrexham.

Without his goals, which account for more than a third of their overall league tally, Yeovil would have nine fewer points this season.

Saturday’s clash at Huish Park comes exactly three months after the two clubs met at The Shay, with Yeovil beating Halifax, who were top of the table, 2-0.

Halifax have only played at Yeovil twice before, but won there in February 1998 thanks to a Jamie Paterson penalty.

Keep up to date with all the latest Shaymen news and interviews by joining our FC Halifax Town Facebook group.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Barrow v Aldershot Town

Chesterfield v Bromley

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidenhead United

Dover Athletic v Boreham Wood

Eastleigh v Ebbsfleet United

Harrogate Town v Torquay United

Notts County v Sutton United

Stockport County v Chorley

Woking v Hartlepool United

Wrexham v Solihull Moors

Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town

Barnet v AFC Fylde