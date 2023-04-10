News you can trust since 1853
Live

York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City.

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates

32

Town forced into soe desperate defending at a York throw and follow up pressure but eventually the attack fizzles out

31

York have switched to a back 3 now

30

Ellis back on his feet

28

Ellis down injured after a coming together with Dieseruvwe

27

Claimed by Sam Johnson

27

Corner to York

26

It’s a deserved lead for Town - they’ve been the better team so far, have looked the more composed and controlled side

26

When will teams learn not to let him shoot from there?!

25

Another one for the scrapbook from Milli Alli - nudges the ball right, opens his body up and then curls one into the corner from 25 yards

Brilliant goal

24

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!

0-1!

