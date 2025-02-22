Live

York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game at York City.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:09 BST

FT

York 2-2 Halifax

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:08 BST

99

What is it about York and late goals

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:08 BST

99

In the last minute of added time

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:07 BST

99

Goal for York

Howe

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:07 BST

99

York free kick, will be launched into the box

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:06 BST

99

Cross from the right straight to Johnson

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:06 BST

98

High playing up front because he’s limping around

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:05 BST

97

Play resumes, High back on his feet but limping

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:04 BST

96

Scott High still down from the tackle

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:03 BST

95

Corner cleared before Nathaniel-George is sent off for a foul on a Town player

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:02 BST

94

York corner

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:01 BST

93

Awful tackle by John on Wright, Town free kick in their own half

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:59 BST

91

Shot on target by Nathaniel-George fairly easily saved by Johnson

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:58 BST

90

9 added mins

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:58 BST

90

Galvin does well to win the ball back then win a throw in his own half

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

87

Corner headed over by York

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:54 BST

86

Arthur on for Smith

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:54 BST

86

Bray on for Cooke

