York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
York City v FC Halifax Town LIVE
York 2-2 Halifax
What is it about York and late goals
In the last minute of added time
Goal for York
Howe
York free kick, will be launched into the box
Cross from the right straight to Johnson
High playing up front because he’s limping around
Play resumes, High back on his feet but limping
Scott High still down from the tackle
Corner cleared before Nathaniel-George is sent off for a foul on a Town player
York corner
Awful tackle by John on Wright, Town free kick in their own half
Shot on target by Nathaniel-George fairly easily saved by Johnson
9 added mins
Galvin does well to win the ball back then win a throw in his own half
Corner headed over by York
Arthur on for Smith
Bray on for Cooke
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.