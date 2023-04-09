Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against York City.

Action from Halifax's win over York earlier this season

Venue: LNER Stadium

Date: Monday, April 10

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Aaron Bannister has shown 44 yellow cards and two red cards in 13 National League games this season. He sent off York's Maxim Kouogun in their 2-1 home win over Bromley in September and also officiated York's 2-1 home defeat to Maidenhead in January. Has also taken charge of Halifax twice this season - their 1-0 win at Solihull in November and their 0-0 draw at Gateshead in March.

In the league this season

York: PL41 W12 D10 L19 F48 A54 GD-6 Pts46

Halifax: PL39 W13 D10 L16 F40 A44 GD-4 Pts49

Last five games

York: Dorking (h) W 2-1, Wrexham (a) L 3-0, Scunthorpe (h) D 0-0, Barnet (h) W 1-0, Chesterfield (a) W 3-1

Halifax: Yeovil (h) D 1-1, Chesterfield (a) L 2-0, Aldershot (h) W 2-0, Altrincham (FAT a) D 1-1 (Halifax won 3-2 on penalties), Wrexham (h) W 3-1

Scorers

York: Lenell John-Lewis (15), Shaqai Forde (8), Manny Duku (7), Ollie Dyson (5), Sam Sanders (3), Mitch Hancox (3), Fraser Kerr (3), Nathan Thomas (3), Adam Crookes (2), Ryan Fallowfield (2), Maxim Kouogun (2), Alex Hurst (2), Michael Duckworth (2), Luke James, Qamaruddin Kouhyar, Patrick McLaughlin

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (11), Milli Alli (9), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (6), Harvey Gilmour (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Matty Warburton (2), Tylor Golden (2), Jamie Stott (2), Angelo Capello, Festus Arthur, Yamen Osawe

Manager: Michael Morton was promoted from assistant to interim manager after the sacking of David Webb in early February and was confirmed as boss until the end of the season last week. Morton, a boyhood fan of the club, previously managed Tadcaster Albion and coached in Leeds United's academy.

Last season: 5th in National League North

One to watch: Lenell John-Lewis is the only York player to have reached double figures this season. The striker is best known for his two spells at Grimsby and has also been at Lincoln, Hereford, Shrewsbury and Newport.

Head-to-head: Played 110, York wins 44, draws 36, Halifax wins 30

Last time they met: Rob Harker scored the winner at The Shay as Halifax won 1-0 back in October.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (40)

Halifax have only lost once in their last nine games.

York have conceded more goals than they've scored at home this season.

York will overtake Halifax in the table if they win the game.

Halifax have only lost once in their last six away matches.

Former Halifax players Michael Duckworth and Manny Duku are among the squad at York.

Halifax have only won once in their last ten visits to York.

Monday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Southend

Wrexham v Notts Co

Bromley v Boreham W

Yeovil v Dorking W

York v Halifax

Altrincham v Gateshead

Maidstone v Barnet

Maidenhead v Torquay

Eastleigh v Aldershot

Wealdstone v Solihull M

Scunthorpe v Oldham