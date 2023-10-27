Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against York City

Venue: LNER Community Stadium

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kick-off: 5.30pm

York manager Neal Ardley

Referee: Stephen Parkinson has shown 35 yellow cards and one red card in eight games this season in the National League and Football League Trophy. This will be the first Halifax game he has officiated.

Odds: York win 17/10, draw 12/5, Halifax win 6/4

In the league this season

York: PL17 W3 D6 L8 F24 A36 GD-12 Pts15

Halifax: PL17 W7 D6 L4 F20 A16 GD4 Pts27

Last five games

York: Bromley (h) D 2-2, Needham Market (FAC h) D 0-0, Needham Market (FAC a) W 1-0, Eastleigh (a) L 3-1, Chesterfield (a) L 4-0

Halifax: Woking (a) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (a) W 2-0, Marine (FAC h) L 1-0, Kidderminster (h) W 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1

Scorers

York: Akinyemi (8), John-Lewis (4), Kouhyar (3), Siziba (2), Latty-Fairweather (2), Crookes, De Castro, Fallowfield, Howe, Harriott, Cordner

Halifax: Alli (4) Harker (3), Senior (3), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Hoti, Cappello, Golden, Wright

Manager: Neal Ardley was appointed as Michael Morton's replacement on September 6 and he has won four, drawn four and lost four so far. Ardley had over 300 games in charge at AFC Wimbledon, winning promotion to League One. He reached the National League play-off final as Notts County boss and while he was in charge at Solihull Moors.

Last season: 19th in National League

One to watch: The Minstermen broke their transfer record to sign striker Dipo Akinyemi this summer after he scored 20 goals and contriuted seven assists in the Scottish Championship last season for Ayr United. The forward won the PFA Scottish Championship player-of-the-season in his first year in Scotland, having previously played in England throughout his career.

Head-to-head: Played 111, York wins 44, draws 36, Halifax wins 31

Last time they met: Goals from Milli and Mani Dieseruvwe saw Halifax cruise to a 3-0 win at York in April.

Match facts: No team has conceded more goals in the National League this season than York (36) while no team has conceded fewer in the division than Halifax (16)

Only Woking have conceded fewer goals away from home in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (8) while only Fylde have conceded more home goals in the division than York (16)

York have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight league games.

Halifax have scored twice in each of their last five league matches.

If Halifax win, they will have recorded five league victories in a row for the first time since March 2022.

No side in the National League has won fewer home games this season than York (1)

York have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 home league games.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Boreham Wood v Southend United

Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town

Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Gateshead v AFC Fylde

Hartlepool United v Rochdale

Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield

Maidenhead United v Eastleigh

Oldham Athletic v Altrincham

Oxford City v Barnet

Solihull Moors v Wealdstone

Woking v Bromley