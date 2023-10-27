Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against York City

York City v FC Halifax Town preview
and live on Freeview channel 276
Venue: LNER Community Stadium
Date: Saturday, October 28
Kick-off: 5.30pm
Referee: Stephen Parkinson has shown 35 yellow cards and one red card in eight games this season in the National League and Football League Trophy. This will be the first Halifax game he has officiated.
Odds: York win 17/10, draw 12/5, Halifax win 6/4
In the league this season
York: PL17 W3 D6 L8 F24 A36 GD-12 Pts15
Halifax: PL17 W7 D6 L4 F20 A16 GD4 Pts27
Last five games
York: Bromley (h) D 2-2, Needham Market (FAC h) D 0-0, Needham Market (FAC a) W 1-0, Eastleigh (a) L 3-1, Chesterfield (a) L 4-0
Halifax: Woking (a) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (a) W 2-0, Marine (FAC h) L 1-0, Kidderminster (h) W 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1
Scorers
York: Akinyemi (8), John-Lewis (4), Kouhyar (3), Siziba (2), Latty-Fairweather (2), Crookes, De Castro, Fallowfield, Howe, Harriott, Cordner
Halifax: Alli (4) Harker (3), Senior (3), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Hoti, Cappello, Golden, Wright
Manager: Neal Ardley was appointed as Michael Morton's replacement on September 6 and he has won four, drawn four and lost four so far. Ardley had over 300 games in charge at AFC Wimbledon, winning promotion to League One. He reached the National League play-off final as Notts County boss and while he was in charge at Solihull Moors.
Last season: 19th in National League
One to watch: The Minstermen broke their transfer record to sign striker Dipo Akinyemi this summer after he scored 20 goals and contriuted seven assists in the Scottish Championship last season for Ayr United. The forward won the PFA Scottish Championship player-of-the-season in his first year in Scotland, having previously played in England throughout his career.
Head-to-head: Played 111, York wins 44, draws 36, Halifax wins 31
Last time they met: Goals from Milli and Mani Dieseruvwe saw Halifax cruise to a 3-0 win at York in April.
Match facts: No team has conceded more goals in the National League this season than York (36) while no team has conceded fewer in the division than Halifax (16)
Only Woking have conceded fewer goals away from home in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (8) while only Fylde have conceded more home goals in the division than York (16)
York have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight league games.
Halifax have scored twice in each of their last five league matches.
If Halifax win, they will have recorded five league victories in a row for the first time since March 2022.
No side in the National League has won fewer home games this season than York (1)
York have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 home league games.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Boreham Wood v Southend United
Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town
Ebbsfleet United v Dagenham & Redbridge
Gateshead v AFC Fylde
Hartlepool United v Rochdale
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield
Maidenhead United v Eastleigh
Oldham Athletic v Altrincham
Oxford City v Barnet
Solihull Moors v Wealdstone
Woking v Bromley
York City v FC Halifax Town