Yorkshire Amateurs v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off their West Riding County Cup campaign with a trip to Leeds side Yorkshire Amateurs on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Yorkshire Amateurs are sixth in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division. Their last game was a 5-4 home win over Bottesford Town in the FA Vase, which is their fifth win from their last six games.

They won 3-1 at Golcar United in the last round to set up the clash with Halifax.

Their highest attendance for a competitive game this season was the 90 who saw their last league match, a 3-2 loss at home to Knaresborough Town.

14-goal Ashley Flynn scored 186 goals during two spells with AFC Emley, including 74 in one season.

Town boss Pete Wild is expected to name a strong side for the game, with no Halifax match this coming weekend.

The clash could give the likes of Dayle Southwell, Will Appleyard and Danny Williams the chance to get some game-time.

Admission prices for the game are £6 for adults and £3 for OAP’s and children.

The tie will be played at Bracken Edge, Roxholme Road, Leeds, LS7 4JG.

Halifax won the competition in 2013 when they beat Guiseley in the final at Valley Parade.