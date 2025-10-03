"You cannot think that way" - Lakeland warns against complacency ahead of Town's game with Brackley

Town boss Adam Lakeland says it would be "foolish" for anyone to expect his in-form team to sweep aside Brackley on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen have won four consecutive league games for the first time since February 2024 after Wednesday night's 2-1 victory at Rochdale.

Another win over Brackley on Saturday would be the first time Halifax had won five league games on the trot since March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lakeland says anyone expecting another three points for Halifax on Saturday is misguided.

Adam Lakeland

"Anybody connect to our club - players, staff, supporters - are foolish if they think that way, you cannot think that way," he told the Courier.

"What's the saying? After the Lord Mayor's Show.

"You can't come to Rochdale, put in that output on a Wednesday, and win, and then underestimate the next opponent. That'd be disrespectful to Brackley.

"And if we want to keep on doing well, then that's the challenge of these leagues, that you've got to enjoy it on the day, but then it's about resting, and prepping and then executing again.

"That's what the good teams do, they back up good results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can do that at the weekend, but enybody that turns up at The Shay on Saturday and thinks we just need to turn up for that game, they're absolutely foolish.

"They're a good team, and it will be a difficult game, but I have confidence in my players and my team and I fully expect us to be focused and not dwelling on a good result (at Rochdale) but being ready for the next one."

Lakeland says he is delighted with where his team is at the moment, with Town enjoying a fantastic run of form, scoring goals and rising into a play-off place.

"It's been massively helped by winning four games in a row," Lakeland said.

"That's not an easy thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'd be nice if we could get used to it, we'd have an unbelievable season then!

"All along, it's just been about game-to-game, day-to-day, week-to-week, can we be better?

"Can we get better each game, each week?

"I feel like tactically, in the last 11, 12 days, the players have been absolutely unbelievable.

"We've had a very clear plan for each game, the players have gone on the pitch and executed it, but we've played some good stuff as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've shown a grittiness at times and some great rearguard action at times, but we've showed our ability to play at times, we've showed our danger and threat on transition at times.

"We've scored, I don't know how many goals in the last four games, but we look lik we've got goals in us.

"Even in games where we're under pressure a bit, we know that at any point we could break and score, and that's a really important thing for a team to have.

"I'm obviously delighted with how the players are doing and the results we're having at the minute, but as I've said to them, it's done now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's three points, a rest day and then a prep day. And we've got to get ready for the next game.

"It's our last home game for a couple of weeks because of the FA Cup, and it'd be fantastic if we could keep this kind of run going now, into that game.

"But the players have been warned that's going to be a really hard game, they're a good side, they won the title last year, they've got a good manager.

"They've had the majority of the team together for quite some time, they're a team Sam and I know very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it's going to be a difficult game, but the challenge for us is to try and back up a fantastic result for us back at The Shay on Saturday."

When asked how Town can maintain their impressive run of form, Lakeland said: "Just not get carried away.

"It's just three points. We've got to take confidence from it and we've got to learn from it.

"There were parts we did great, there were parts - like in every game - that we can still get better at.

"So it's not losing sight of the fact that the most important thing for us is the next game, nothing else, just the next game.

"And hopefully we can do that."