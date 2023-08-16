Sinfield has been in the youth team programme for three seasons, training regularly with the first-team.

He was part of the youth team squad that lifted the National League Academy Cup in 2021/22 and a named substitute in last season’s FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Last season he had loan spells with Thackley and Stalybridge Celtic and received Thackley’s Young Player of the Season award.

Frankie Sinfield

Town boss Chris Millington said: “I’m thrilled to offer Frankie his first professional contract with the club.

"Frankie has trained regularly with the first-team during his time with the youth team and performed well in senior football last season.

"Alongside training with the first-team, it is likely Frankie will gain further experience on loan to support his progression into the senior game.

“It is refreshing to see players progressing through the pathway in the club and be awarded with a contract. This is a testament to the on-going work across the club from first-team, youth and academy staff.

“We have seen with the amount of game time afforded to under 23s last season that this club is keen to develop young players.