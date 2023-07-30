News you can trust since 1853
Your chance to win some fantastic prizes with our FC Halifax Town competition

To celebrate its extended partnership with FC Halifax Town, nuie bathrooms has teamed up with the club and the Halifax Courier to give fans a chance to win big.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

There is a variety of prizes on offer, including a £500 gift voucher for nuie’s bathrooms, a signed FC Halifax Town shirt - either home or away – two tickets to an FC Halifax Town home game and a pre-game meal with some of the players.

After a rollercoaster of a season from The Shaymen, finishing 11th in the table and winning the FA Trophy at Wembley against Gateshead, the team are ready to go again, with their first game taking place on Saturday at The Shay against Bromley.

And to mark the new season, nuie, who are sponsoring the club’s home and away kits for the first time, and the Halifax Courier will give one lucky winner these fantastic prizes.

FC Halifax Town's home and away kits this seasonFC Halifax Town's home and away kits this season
All you have to do is answer the following question:

Who did FC Halifax Town beat in the FA Trophy final at Wembley last season?

A: Barnet

B: Altrincham

C: Gateshead

Email your answer to [email protected]

Please include the subject line ‘FC Halifax Town/nuie competition’. The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 10.

The winner will be notified by 5pm on Monday, August 14.

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more details, see www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

