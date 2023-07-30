There is a variety of prizes on offer, including a £500 gift voucher for nuie’s bathrooms, a signed FC Halifax Town shirt - either home or away – two tickets to an FC Halifax Town home game and a pre-game meal with some of the players.

After a rollercoaster of a season from The Shaymen, finishing 11th in the table and winning the FA Trophy at Wembley against Gateshead, the team are ready to go again, with their first game taking place on Saturday at The Shay against Bromley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to mark the new season, nuie, who are sponsoring the club’s home and away kits for the first time, and the Halifax Courier will give one lucky winner these fantastic prizes.

FC Halifax Town's home and away kits this season

All you have to do is answer the following question:

Who did FC Halifax Town beat in the FA Trophy final at Wembley last season?

A: Barnet

B: Altrincham

C: Gateshead

Email your answer to [email protected]

Please include the subject line ‘FC Halifax Town/nuie competition’. The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 10.

The winner will be notified by 5pm on Monday, August 14.