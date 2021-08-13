Your club-by-club guide to the 2021-22 National League season

The campaign kicks-off on Saturday, August 21.
1. Aldershot
Manager: Danny Searle. Last season: 15th in National League. Odds: 40/1. One to watch: Forward Harry Panayiotou, who scored 12 league goals last season for The Shots
2. Altrincham
Manager: Phil Parkinson. Last season: 17th in National League. Odds: 66/1. One to watch: Striker Marcus Dinanga will be looking to recapture the form he showed in non-league for Buxton and Telford
3. Barnet
Manager: Harry Kewell. Last season: 22nd in National League. Odds: 33/1. One to watch: Adam Marriott scored 66 goals in 99 appearances for King's Lynn
4. Boreham Wood
Manager: Luke Garrard. Last season: 14th in National League. Odds: 20/1. One to watch: Midfielder Josh Rees scored 12 goals for Aldershot last season and has plenty of National League experience.