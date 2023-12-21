Every Saturday and Sunday morning across Yorkshire and the Humber, communities come together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun.

The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across Yorkshire and the Humber. Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.

And this festive period is no different.

The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon 19 years ago, is encouraging people from across Yorkshire and the Humber to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.

Parkrun events will take place across West Yorkshire on Christmas Day and New Year's Day

Paul Sinton-Hewitt said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something.

"Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time.

"The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special.

"Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."

Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at Armley parkrun, Barnsley parkrun, Bramley parkrun, Chevin Forest parkrun, Cleethorpes parkrun, Cliffe Castle parkrun, Concord parkrun, Conyngham Hall parkrun, Dalby Forest parkrun, Dewsbury parkrun, Goole parkrun, Halifax parkrun, Harrogate Junior parkrun, Harrogate parkrun, Horton Park parkrun, Huddersfield parkrun, Hull parkrun, Lister Park parkrun, Millfield parkrun, Myrtle parkrun, Northallerton parkrun, Penistone parkrun, Pontefract parkrun, Roberts Park parkrun, Rothwell parkrun, Roundhay parkrun, Sandall parkrun, Scunthorpe parkrun, Selby parkrun, Sheffield Castle parkrun, Skipton parkrun, The Cinder Track parkrun, Wakefield Thornes parkrun, Wetherby parkrun, Woodhouse Moor parkrun and York Parkrun.

And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place at Armley parkrun, Barnsley parkrun, Baysgarth Park parkrun, Bramley parkrun, Brighouse parkrun, Chevin Forest parkrun, Cliffe Castle parkrun, Dalby Forest parkrun, Dewsbury parkrun, Fountains Abbey parkrun, Goole parkrun, Graves parkrun, Harrogate Junior parkrun, Hillsborough parkrun, Horton Park parkrun, Huddersfield parkrun, Hull parkrun, Lister Park parkrun, Middleton Woods parkrun, Millfield parkrun, Myrtle parkrun, Normanby Hall parkrun, Peter Pan parkrun, Pontefract parkrun, Roberts Park parkrun, Rotherham parkrun, Rothwell parkrun, Sandall parkrun, Scunthorpe parkrun, Selby parkrun, Sheffield Castle parkrun, Skipton parkrun, The Cinder Track parkrun, Wetherby parkrun, Woodhouse Moor parkrun and York Parkrun.

Mark Hudson, regional event ambassador for the Yorkshire and Humber region, said: "We have hosted Christmas Day and New Year's Day events for the last few years and it always amazes me how relaxed these days are.

“People are full of good cheer, often dressed up in fancy dress, and find it a fabulous hour or two to get some fresh air before the day's festivities begin!

“I think most agree it really is 'the most wonderful time of the parkrun year’.”

With more than 2,300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.