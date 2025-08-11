England teams celebrate glory in Home Internationals

England have won the men's and women's Home Internationals, at Woodhall Spa, to complete an excellent week.

In the dimming Lincolnshire light, the Red Rose edged a tight clash with Wales 12-9 on the final day, to clean sweep all three matches.

The result means England has reclaimed the trophy from Ireland, making it three wins from four events since the amalgamated tournament began in 2022.

And, following on from the girls' and boys' teams success in Cork, it closes a strong five days for all four sides.

England men and women have been crowned Home Internationals champions. Pic: Nick Butcher, Leaderboard Photography

"Home Internationals week is always a challenge as the players across all four home nations seem to get stronger and stronger," said Jenny Henderson, Team Captain and Manager.

"All the players this week did a great job in promoting England Golf and themselves, and it was a great result in the end."

On a day full of drama, the men's, women's, and combined trophies were all on the line.

Following wins over Scotland (13-8) and Ireland (11.5-9.5), England were leading the standings in the men's and combined, while sitting second in the latter.

And after a 5-2 foursomes lead over Wales, things were looking promising.

But a dramatic final putt for Ireland on 18 secured the Women's title, meaning all focus turned to the other titles.

With leads toing and froing, the combined trophy was claimed with Lindrick's Tom Osborne's 2&1 win, before debutant Jamie Van Wyk sealed the Men's triumph on 17 with a clutch birdie putt.

Men's Manager Ben Gorvett added: "For the men, it was an up and down week and we didn't always start well, but our true quality shone through.

"It was fantastic to see some new blood in the team, and you would expect them to be nervous, but not these boys. They came up trumps.

"The men and women showed true resilience throughout, especially as we were at home, and we're really pleased with the result."

England's men have now won five of the last seven tournaments, with four of those in their last five.

Individually, Eliot Baker and Sophia Fullbrook were the stars for each side, adding five points out of a possible six.