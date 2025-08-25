Gallant Ryburn edged out in northern regional final

Ryburn Golf Club were narrowly edged out in the British Clubs Mixed Championships northern regional final.

After a superb campaign in the competition, Ryburn were edged out three matches to two by Eaton, from Chester.

On their way, Ryburn beat teams from Scarborough and Dundee before their gallant defeat in the regional final at Catterick golf course.

Pictured are the Ryburn team. Back (l-r): Philip Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Marc Webb, Michael Hirst and Dean Brady. Front (l-r): Stephanie Handsley, Diane Thomas, Ruth Jackson, Pamela Wadsworth and Rita Crabtree.

Meanwhile, Ryburn Golf Club have been encouraging ladies to take up the sport at their ladies academy.

A total of 16 ladies turned up for the first session and the feedback has been excellent.

For more information email [email protected] or visit the website at www.ryburngolfclub.co.uk

GOLF: Coby Job, Harry Derham and Emma Shepherd were crowned champions of the 2025 Race To Woodhall Spa, sponsored by Your Golf Travel, after winning their respective finals at the home of England Golf.

Job won the men’s category, while Derham came out on top in the juniors and Shepherd was victorious in the women’s final.

The two-day event saw the women’s, men’s and junior finals take place as part of golf week earlier this month.

The Race To Woodhall Spa sees club golfers able to qualify for regional finals held across 11 different venues across England, with the leading players from the regional tournaments making the final.